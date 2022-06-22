ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrid, NY

Man accused of injuring victim during domestic dispute

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID, New York (WWNY) - A Madrid man is in jail following a domestic incident on Monday. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 38-year-old Anthony Gladle...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 1

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: North Country man charged with felony burglary in Champion

CHAMPION- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense, stemming from burglary complaints earlier this month, authorities say. It was shortly before 3:00 p.m. Thursday when the New York State Police in Lowville arrested Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY. He is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent).
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from employer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be no jail time for a Great Bend woman who stole thousands of dollars from a Watertown law firm. Nicole Bennett pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court Wednesday to fourth-degree grand larceny. Last July, city police arrested Bennett for allegedly stealing $27,000 from...
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

Gouverneur Police searching for scooter theft suspect

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Police are searching for a scooter thief in the Village of Gouverneur. According to the Gouverneur Police Department, on June 21 an Uberscoot Scooter was stolen from the front yard of a home near Trinity Avenue and Park Street. This occurred around 2:51 a.m. Police...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Teens accused of vandalizing town of Potsdam church

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two teenagers are accused of vandalizing a St. Lawrence County church, causing up to $10,000 worth of damage. State police charged two 16-year-olds with second-degree criminal mischief. Their names were not released because of their age. Troopers were called to the Dailey Ridge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madrid, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
wwnytv.com

Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Honorable Lloyd Edwin Fraser, 89, formerly of Evans Mills passed away on June 15, 2022 in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Lloyd was born October 20, 1932, the son of Clifford and Geneva Van Allen Fraser. He grew...
EVANS MILLS, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum closing Mount Belevedere gate at night

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is reducing the hours of operation for its Mount Belvedere Boulevard gate. Effective June 26, the Fort Drum’s Mount Belvedere gate will be closed every day between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. The gate will also be closed on all federal holidays.
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Church vandalized, continues to hold services

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of a St. Lawrence County church never let heavy vandalism stop them from practicing their faith. But, it was a shock for members of Dailey Ridge Presbyterian Church in the town of Potsdam when they opened the doors for Sunday worship. They found their church vandalized on June 5.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Memorial services for Gregory Carl Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Friday July 1st, 2022, at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church at 423 Ford Street in Ogdensburg, NY with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
OGDENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Lawrence#Violent Crime
wwnytv.com

Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, 90 of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Bernadette B. (LaFave) McLear, age 90 of Massena and formerly of Waddington will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. A visitation hour will be held also on Tuesday from 9:00am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Kathryn J. Graton, 70, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Kathryn J. Graton, 70, a resident of Water Street, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Kathryn passed away suddenly at her home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Kathryn J. Graton.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Susan J. Finkenbinder Trombino, 74, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Finkenbinder Trombino, 74, of Massena, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was born in Plattsburgh and raised in Rouses Point, the daughter of the late Carl O. and Emma M. Getman Finkenbinder. She is the dear friend and former wife of Joseph; beloved mother of Gina, Anthony and Terri Trombino; cherished grandmother of Cory Trombino, Talia Trombino and Willow Aubry; loving sister of Frank “Pete” Finkenbinder and the late Janice Basu and Charles Finkenbinder; adored aunt of Priya Basu and Eric Basu (Serena), Katie Finkenbinder and John Tyler.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Stephen “Steve” Pask, 73, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Stephen “Steve” Pask, 73, passed away early in the morning on June 10th at his place of residence at St Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, NY. He was surrounded by family and friends in his last days. Arrangements are under the care...
OGDENSBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Madrid, Spain
wwnytv.com

Bernard A. Smith, 78, of Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Bernard A. Smith, 78, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation Center. Following his wishes, his family will honor his life privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Bernard was born in Potsdam on May 17, 1944, son of the...
HOPKINTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Linda E. Towne, 78, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Linda E. Towne, 78, of 607 State Street died peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY where she had been a patient for a few days. Linda was born on December 29, 1943, in Hammond, NY to the late Oliver & Ruby (Smith) Gordinier. She attended school at the Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Linda was primarily a homemaker. Services will be held privately by the family. She married Donald Leroy Towne on February 8, 1960, in Harrisville, New York. Mr. Towne died in 1971. Linda is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Towne Morgan, Carthage; a stepson, Anthony Sakowski, Jr., North Carolina; a special friend, Tanya Hanzel, of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by many siblings, Thelma Marcellus, Leonna Pennock, Muriel Slate, Llewyln Gordinier, Oliver Gordinier, Anita Ellis, Merrill Gordinier, and a son- in law Titus Briscoe Morgan. She will be dearly missed, she was the most loving, caring person and would do anything for anyone. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Michael J. Nugent, 36 of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael J. Nugent, age 36 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (June 27, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Nugent passed away on Wednesday (June 22, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Vincent “Vinny” Tyo, 91, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Vincent “Vinny” Tyo, age 91, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday afternoon, June 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and expertise of the Phillip Memorial Home, 64 Andrews Street in Massena. Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

‘We give thanks to God’; NY Catholic bishops react to Roe decision

(WWNY) - New York’s Catholic leaders have released a statement about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion. Among them is Terry LaValley, bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, which oversees Catholics throughout northern New York. A statement on the...
RELIGION
wwnytv.com

David L. Cole, 72, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - David L. Cole, age 72 of Ford Street in Ogdensburg passed away on June 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. As per his request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Surviving...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Crews making repairs to washed-out road and culvert

TOWN OF HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - A state highway in St. Lawrence County is closed to traffic after rain washed away part of it and a culvert. Crews worked Friday on part of Route 458 in the town of Hopkinton to make sure it’s secure enough for people to drive on.
HOPKINTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy