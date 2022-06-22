ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

NY Legislature passes measure calling on schools to consider alert systems

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas in May, New York lawmakers passed a measure amending state education law authorizing schools to consider panic alert systems as part of their safety plans. Alyssa’s Law is named for a victim of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting...

