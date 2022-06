Hockey is the only sport where bare-knuckle fighting is tolerated, at least in North America. This was on display just four days ago during the second game of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals, when the Tampa Lightning and Colorado Avalanche got into a team-wide brawl, just a few minutes before the Avalanche closed out a 7-0 shutout. Although this was more extreme than what the NHL normally tolerates, fighting in hockey is a century-old tradition, and a draw to the game for at least some fans.

