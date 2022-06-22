City Offices Close At 3 p.m. This Friday

A former Labette County commissioner has passed away. Former District Two Commissioner Fred Vail served as a commissioner for eight years from 2013 to 2021. Commission Chairman Lonie Addis says Commissioner Vail was one of the best commissioners he has ever served with. Addis says Vail never let anything get...
In addition to family gatherings, there are some choices for celebrating America’s independence in 2022. The Elks Lodge No. 579 community fireworks display will be at sundown July 3, as in years past. “The fireworks show will be 20-25 minutes long,” Millie Lipscomb said. The best spot is...
The Reunion Parade is scheduled for 5pm tonight, June 24th!. It will start at 4th & Judson, to National Ave., North to Wall St., East on Wall to Main, South on Main ending at FSHS. Introducing the Grand Marshals for the Reunion Parade:. Don Miller. Fred Campbell.
1st District-Lynne Oharah Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District-Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District-Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk-Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM AT 9:30AM. Call to Order. Flag Salute. Clifton Beth – Executive Session KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for consultation with an attorney for the public body or...
The Bourbon County Commission met in open session with all three Commissioners and the. Clinton Walker, Rachel Walker, Anne Dare, Matt Crystal, Jacob Bielenberg, Bill Martin, Bob. Reed, Ben Cole, Emily Diebolt, Tayton Majors, Rob Harrington, Susan Bancroft, Shane Walker. and Matt Quick were present for some or all of...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Around 9:15 a.m. Friday morning reports of a structure fire at 431 N Jackson in the North Heights Neighborhood alerted Joplin Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept responded sounding a second alarm for more manpower and apparatus as active fire was declared. Joplin Police Dept and METS ambulance also responded. The residence located on the SE corner of D...
At Mark Arts yesterday, NXTUS, Inc.’s NXTSTAGE Community Health & Vibrancy Pilot Competition, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS), announced 22 pilot projects, as well as 13 additional potential future projects, all aimed at improving Kansas’ population health and economic vibrancy. During the competition’s...
MOUNT VERNON, Mo – A man is sentenced following a homicide investigation in Mount Vernon, Missouri. Officials say they found the body 49-year old Timothy Goodman of Mount Vernon in a parked car. Authorities say Michael Jones was originally charged with second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, but he took an Alford Plea deal for Voluntary Manslaughter. He was sentenced 15 years to the Department of Corrections with credit for five years served and a $68 CVS fee.
TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisor for the City of Thayer in Neosho County. Officials say this advisory affects the City of Thayer’s public water supply system as well as Coal Hollow Water Company’s public water supply system.
LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - We have now learned Linn County firefighter Joshua Haynes has died after he was critically injured while responding to a fire earlier this week. The passing of Josh Haynes is just devastating for this rural Linn County community. A number of people have already put...
NOTE: Currently KOAM is now operating on a temporary low-power antenna. We will tell you when to rescan your channels at our new higher power in early July. KOAM TV-7 & FOX-14 – Since early this spring KOAM has been transitioning to a new antenna and tower and taking down our original tower that dates back to 1953 – when KOAM signed on. During construction in 1953, folks from the area lined their cars up along Highway 69 to watch. Of course, there were some pretty incredible sights, including crew members hanging on while being lifted to the top. You can check out the video, which includes footage filmed in color that’s never been released before here.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – It was on this date 100 years ago that Edgar Backus Schermerhorn donated 22 acres that would become Schermerhorn Park and the SEK Nature Center. “June 21, 1922 – Edgar Schermerhorn deeded 22 scenic acres on Shoal Creek south of Galena, Kansas to the city for use as a park. During the Depression, the WPA built...
***UPDATE Mr. Mavis was located and returned home safely,” Thank you.*** JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release an image of a missing man who suffers from dementia. “We are asking for assistance in locating Bill Mavis. If located, please contact the Joplin Police Mr. Mavis suffers with dementia. He left for a walk around 9:00 pm night. He resides...
Spyder, Inc, local software company, led by CEO, Nedra Barr and Chief Technology Officer Mike Upright was recently recognized by Data Magazine, UK, as one of the “Best Cloud Data Services Startups and Companies” in Kansas. “We are thrilled to be recognized by experts monitoring our space. These experts collect data on companies then rank them by categories, states, etc” said CEO Nedra Barr. “For Spyder to be recognized is amazing and showcases the hard work and efforts we have been putting in over the past 15 months.
JOPLIN METRO — Each year we compile a list of dates and locations, towns and events sharing large community fireworks displays. If you have one to add let us know! Here are the rules/regs within the City of Joplin according to municipal code. JUNE 25 (Sat) Galena, Kan. JUNE 25 (Sat) Neosho, Mo. JULY 4TH WEEKEND JUNE 30 (Thur) Baxter...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday reports of a crash at 32nd and Schifferdecker alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and Newton County EMS and METS ambulance responded. Two vehicles collided just north of the 32nd and Schifferdecker intersection. A black passenger car required extrication of the driver and passenger. It took about 15 minutes to peel...
In December 2018, Mercy Hospital Fort Scott closed its’ doors. Following this, Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas reopened a medical clinic at the site at 401 Woodland Hills Blvd. and Ascension Via Christi Hospital opened an emergency department, sharing a portion of the former hospital. They both have...
The Fort Scott High School Alumni Association will honor two Fort Scottians during the all-class reunion parade. Fred Campbell and Don Miller were selected to be honored. The parade starts at 5 p.m. on June 24 from the location of 4th and Judson Street to travel the typical parade route EXCEPT in light of past memories – it will be going backwards and will finish up at the high school. Classes will be displaying their class spirit as they travel south on Main Street.
Comments / 0