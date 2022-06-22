ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Cameron Norrie pleased to be Wimbledon ninth seed but not taking run for granted

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSRfn_0gIUNcjI00

British number one Cameron Norrie finds it “pretty cool” to be seeded ninth at this year’s Wimbledon but knows it does not guarantee a deep run at his home major.

The ranking of the 26-year-old has impressively risen over the last 12 months with victory at Indian Wells in October a key milestone.

Norrie was seeded 29th at the All England Club in 2021 and it meant he faced Roger Federer in the third round, with the Swiss great triumphing in four sets.

While the world number 12 will not take anything for granted, he knows being a high seed should help his chances of making the second week of a grand slam having reached the last 32 on five occasions.

“It’s great. Being seeded helps,” Norrie said after a 6-4 6-2 win over Brandon Nakashima at the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

It all happened pretty quickly, getting up there, which has been a lot of fun but it still means nothing. You still have to win the matches.

“I will take it one match at a time and for me I have still not reached the second week so it would be nice to do that. I guess the seeding helps and that is a result of winning matches and stringing them together, so I will take that.

“Being ninth is pretty cool and pretty crazy. It all happened pretty quickly, getting up there, which has been a lot of fun but it still means nothing. You still have to win the matches.”

Norrie is bumped up three places compared to his world ranking due to the absence of Russian and Belarussian athletes at SW19 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

World number one Daniil Medvedev and Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev are both missing from the Championships, while world number two Alexander Zverev is also out due to injury.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal assume the top two men’s seeding while British number two Dan Evans is seeded 29th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHgVc_0gIUNcjI00
Emma Raducanu is seeded 10th at the All England Club (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will be the 10th seed in the women’s draw.

The teenager, who has been battling an injury to her side in the build-up to the tournament, advances one place from her world ranking due to Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka being ineligible to compete.

Iga Swiatek tops the women’s seeds ahead of Anett Kontaveit.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu is seeded 10th for Wimbledon, British No 1 Cam Norrie rises to ninth, while Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are primed for a meeting in the final as they take top men's seedings

Emma Raducanu will be seeded 10th for this year's Wimbledon Championships, the All England Club has confirmed. The US Open champion, who has been battling injury in the build-up to the tournament, advances one place from her world ranking due to the absence of World No 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
The Independent

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime LIVE: Tennis results after Rafael Nadal wins at Hurlingham Club

Rafael Nadal returned to the grass court for the first time since 2019 with a victory this afternoon as he defeated Stan Wawrinka in an exhibition match at Hurlingham Club in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.Nadal was a major doubt for Wimbledon after foot problems following his French Open victory in Paris, but in choosing to play at Hurlingham has signalled his intent to return to the All England Club later this month. The 36-year-old has already triumphed at the Australian and French Opens, is halfway to a calendar Grand Slam in 2022 and looked in good shape in...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon draw: Emma Raducanu handed tough first match as Andy Murray faces James Duckworth

Emma Raducanu will face Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round at Wimbledon in what was a far from straightforward draw for the US Open champion, while Andy Murray will take on James Duckworth in his opening match after avoiding a seeded opponent. Remarkably, all 17 British players in the main draw avoided a seeded player, even if Raducanu was handed one of the tougher opening assignments on what is the 19-year-old’s first appearance back at Wimbledon since last September’s US Open triumph. Raducanu, who was seeded 10th for the draw, will face Belgian Van Uytvanck, who is an established...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Us Open#British#Indian Wells#The All England Club#Swiss#Russian#Belarussian
newschain

Jack Draper ‘ready to be fully dangerous’ at Wimbledon after Eastbourne run

Jack Draper warned he is a “completely different player” to the one who briefly stunned Novak Djokovic as he prepares to make a greater impact on his Wimbledon return. British number four Draper heads to the All England Club buoyed by a fine run at Eastbourne, which was halted at the semi-final stage on Friday by an agonising loss to Maxime Cressy.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

'I feel like 2022 for Rafael Nadal is...', says former ATP ace

Rafael Nadal had to undergo a series of infiltrations to be able to play Roland Garros. The enormous efforts made by the Spanish phenomenon paid off, as Rafa was able to lift his 14th title in Paris. Having won the first two majors of 2022, the former world number 1 has stretched over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the all-time Grand Slam rankings.
TENNIS
newschain

Marcus Smith ready to combine with Owen Farrell to chase victory in Australia

Marcus Smith insists he is ready to unite with Owen Farrell as England’s twin playmakers look to channel their competitive spirits against Australia. Eddie Jones is likely to entrust Smith and Farrell with the keys to England’s attack in the series opener at Perth’s Optus Stadium just three weeks after they clashed in the Gallagher Premiership semi-finals.
RUGBY
newschain

Ange Postecoglou backed to push Celtic on to greater heights in Champions League

Stiliyan Petrov believes Ange Postecoglou will be driven by a desire to get “everybody talking about Celtic” as he prepares for his first taste of the Champions League. The Hoops manager’s stock is high after he overhauled Rangers in his first season in charge to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title, while also implementing an eye-catching front-foot playing style.
SOCCER
newschain

Dettori team confident rider can bounce back amid Gosden split speculation

Frankie Dettori’s manager Peter Burrell expects the popular Italian to “come out fighting” if his professional relationship with John and Thady Gosden comes to an end. Having enjoyed huge success together over the years, there were clear signs of strain at Royal Ascot last week, with Gosden senior publicly criticising Dettori following his ride on Stradivarius, who finished third in his bid for a fourth victory in the Gold Cup.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy