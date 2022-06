KINGFISHER, Okla. — A movie theater in Kingfisher reversed course after a warning sign was posted about Pixar’s new film “Lightyear.”. Many people posted about the sign online reading that the 89′er Theater would fast-forward through a scene showing a female character kissing her same-sex partner. The movie theater’s owner said that it would show “Lightyear” uninterrupted, saying they took the sign down and never fast-forwarded through any showing.

KINGFISHER, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO