Community Conversation with county Exec. Dave Coulter

Mary Alice Fabris of Lake Orion, formerly of St. Clair Shores and Troy passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after a battle with vascular dementia. She was 78 years old. Mary Alice was a loving wife of the late Alvin Roy Fabris who preceded her in death in 2017. She is the loving mother of Janice (Dan) Roush, Teri (Jamie) Huff and Kyle (Jennifer) Fabris; cherished grandmother of Garett Roush, Madalyn Zalac, Landon Fabris, Eleanor Fabris, and the late Alayna Zalac; sister of Michael (Pat) Hengstebeck, Richard (Nancy) Hengstebeck, Victoria (Walt) Kovacs and Sandra Merlan; sister-in-law of Alroy (Pat) and the late Arnie (Barbara) Fabris.
