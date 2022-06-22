Community Conversation with county Exec. Dave Coulter

The 13th District Congressional District Democratic primary race is a catch-all for just about every Detroit politician who harbors an ambition to go to Congress. The retirement of Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, set off a scramble that ended with the other Detroit incumbent, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, moving from the 13th District into the 12th. With no incumbent in the race, the 13th became a magnet for hopefuls seeing an opportunity for a newcomer.

