ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Community Conversation with county Exec. Dave Coulter

By James Newell
lakeorionreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland County Executive Dave Coulter will be at the Orion Township Municipal Complex,...

lakeorionreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Rochester school district under fire over transparency

Parents in Oakland County have filed several lawsuits against the Rochester Community School District over its handling of Freedom of Information Act requests and its alleged retaliation against a concerned parent. The district faces complaints from parents who were informed by the district that they would have to pay six-...
ROCHESTER, MI
Voice News

Public hearings set in New Baltimore, Chesterfield Township

A handful of public hearings focused on topics including millages and tax abatements are set to take place next week in New Baltimore and Chesterfield Township. In New Baltimore, two public hearings are scheduled for 7 p.m. June 27, prior to the start of a regular city council meeting at city hall.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Detroit News

Endorsement: Our pick in Michigan's 13th Congressional District primary

The 13th District Congressional District Democratic primary race is a catch-all for just about every Detroit politician who harbors an ambition to go to Congress. The retirement of Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, set off a scramble that ended with the other Detroit incumbent, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, moving from the 13th District into the 12th. With no incumbent in the race, the 13th became a magnet for hopefuls seeing an opportunity for a newcomer.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Will Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer follow President Biden’s request to repeal the state’s gas tax?

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked if she plans to follow President Joe Biden’s request to repeal the state gas tax. The question came during a speech to the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce. Whitmer was focusing on family and the economy in Macomb County talking to the chamber of commerce, again, backing Biden’s ask to suspend the federal gas tax and pushing for a stop to the state’s sales tax on gas.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Executive#Politics Local
lakeorionreview.com

LOCS Board of Education approves handbook revisions

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved a myriad of handbook revisions across the district. At the elementary level, changes include updating the district’s vision and mission statements and updating guidelines under the medication section, registration process information, the technology contract and belief statements.
LAKE ORION, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Roe v. Wade overturned: Michigan leaders react to Supreme Court abortion decision

The much-anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision on the future of abortion dropped Friday, immediately eliciting sweeping condemnation from pro-abortion rights elected leaders and jubilant praise from conservative activists who've long called for overturning Roe v. Wade.  The ultimate 5-4 decision to overturn the seminal abortion ruling was not unexpected, given the draft opinion leaked earlier this year. But the consequences of this decision are massive: millions of Michiganders no longer have a national right to an abortion, with...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hearing on Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill continues

DETROIT – Local 4 is monitoring Thursday’s house hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. Today’s focus has been on how former President Donald Trump tried to use the justice department to help him overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. The hearing kicked off just after...
DETROIT, MI
bridgemi.com

Who is running for secretary of state in Michigan in 2022

LANSING — The Michigan official who helped oversee the 2020 elections is up for re-election against a challenger who questions their legitimacy. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Detroit Democrat, was first elected in 2018 and is running for a second and final four-year term. Her presumed Republican challenger is Kristina Karamo of Oak Park, a 2020 poll challenger who rose to prominence after questioning the state’s election results.
MICHIGAN STATE
lakeorionreview.com

Mary Alice Fabris, 78, of Lake Orion

Mary Alice Fabris of Lake Orion, formerly of St. Clair Shores and Troy passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after a battle with vascular dementia. She was 78 years old. Mary Alice was a loving wife of the late Alvin Roy Fabris who preceded her in death in 2017. She is the loving mother of Janice (Dan) Roush, Teri (Jamie) Huff and Kyle (Jennifer) Fabris; cherished grandmother of Garett Roush, Madalyn Zalac, Landon Fabris, Eleanor Fabris, and the late Alayna Zalac; sister of Michael (Pat) Hengstebeck, Richard (Nancy) Hengstebeck, Victoria (Walt) Kovacs and Sandra Merlan; sister-in-law of Alroy (Pat) and the late Arnie (Barbara) Fabris.
LAKE ORION, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Rain Barrels and Composters Available from WCCD

The Washtenaw County Conservation District can help. Rain barrels, accessories and composters are available by pre-order only, and you can learn more here. https://store.washtenawcd.org/collections/supplies-1 They will be distributed at the Chelsea Farmers Market on Wednesday, Auf. 17 from 1-5 p.m. The last day to order is Aug. 10. Questions? Contact...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn homeowners will see a large drop in property taxes

Property owners in the city of Dearborn will see a substantially lower property tax bill this summer thanks to changes in school funding and the expiration of a city millage. The two taxes add up to 10 mills -- or savings of around $1,300 for the owner of a home with a taxable value of $134,000. Of all cities and townships in the state, Dearborn has the 15th-highest property tax rate, according to MLive.com.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

MSP used bomb squad to open Detroit area safe in voting machine probe

Lansing — A Michigan State Police investigation into unauthorized access to election equipment led investigators to serve a search warrant in Metro Detroit, where they used a bomb squad to open a safe and recover evidence, according to documents obtained by The Detroit News. Police seized the evidence inside...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy