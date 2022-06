ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just 13 minutes after midnight on Feb. 6, 2011, Robert Ricks, 23, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being taken to the Rapides Parish DC 1 jail just about an hour before. Ricks was to be booked after an incident the night of Feb. 5, 2011, at his grandmother’s house on Applewhite Street in Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO