HARTFORD — Police said Friday they have made an arrest, and are poised to make a second, in a February homicide where two women were shot, one fatally, while asleep in bed. A warrant has been signed for the arrest of Ty-Jeir McCray, 18, of Prospect Street in Vernon, who is in custody on unrelated charges, Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. McCray faces felony murder, first-degree assault and other charges.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO