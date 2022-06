Click here to read the full article. The Arizona Coyotes are negotiating a deal with the City of Tempe, in which the team would invest “$1.7 billion into transforming 46-acres of public property from a trash landfill site into a landmark for millions of visitors to enjoy,” according to documents about the project viewed by Sportico.. As part of the plan, the team would buy the land and finance the construction while the city would provide a permanent property tax abatement and $250 million in bonds for infrastructure that would be paid for by a user fee on purchases and sales...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO