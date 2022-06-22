ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Call for child payment increase as prices spiral

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA benefit payment for children in Scotland should be increased again next year to help struggling families cope with the cost of living crisis, charities have said. Families eligible for the Scottish Child Payment receive £20 a week for every child under the age of six. The payments...

www.bbc.co.uk

Keisha Lucking
2d ago

All ages of children cost money and people should have to get jobs there are hiring signs everywhere I have multiple jobs and at each one they are short staffed. They like to give money to people that don’t even try to work and take from us trying to support our kids on our own.

Toobeornottobe
2d ago

I worked 2 full time jobs, my wife worked part time consulting while at home with the kids. Not 1 dime in assistance. Paid for college for both kids, both are employed and doing great, as well as valuable asset’s to their communities. That’s how it works! Be responsible parents, produce productive citizens.

Earlene Nicholson
2d ago

and what about help for the elderly and disabled as well as help for elderly raising grandkids and great grandkids we need help to were paying the same high prices as families do

