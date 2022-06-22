ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Obituary Notices – June 22, 2022

The Suburban Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Billie Jean Hamblin. Edwards Memorial Funerals...

thesubtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

MFAN returns to JBLM to feed hundreds of military families June 25

Submitted by Military Family Advisory Network. The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) will host a drive-thru food distribution event for Joint Base Lewis-McChord area military and veteran families in Lakewood this Saturday, June 25. What: Drive-thru food distribution for JBLM area active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retiree, and veteran families....
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Inaugural Fircrest Resident Poker Walk

City of Fircrest announcement. Fircrest Wellness is sponsoring this event and inviting residents to come out for some fun! There are 5 stops along our route where you will need to choose a card from a deck of cards and write down the suit and number of your card. At the end of the walk, the cards you chose will make your “Poker Hand.”
FIRCREST, WA
The Suburban Times

Report Fireworks Violations Online

City of University Place announcement. With Independence Day only two weeks away, residents are reminded that legal fireworks can only be discharged in University Place on July 4 from 9 a.m. to midnight. Only hand-held and ground-based sparking devices which are non-aerial and non-explosive are legal for discharge in U.P....
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Applications for At-Large Position on Tacoma City Council Due July 7

TACOMA, Wash. — The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications until noon on July 7 for the open At-Large position on the Tacoma City Council. Candidates will be interviewed on July 19 during the City Council Study Session which takes place at noon in the Tacoma Municipal Building (747 Market Street, 1st Floor, City Council Chambers). In-person attendance is preferred, but there is an option to attend by Zoom.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
Tacoma, WA
Obituaries
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator June 24 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s June 24 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
The Suburban Times

Vaccine Clinic at the Fircrest Community Center July 2

City of Fircrest announcement. The City of Fircrest is hosting a vaccine clinic. It’s simple. It’s free. You don’t need insurance or ID. July 2, 2022, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Vaccines available for people 6 months years or older. Moderna • Pfizer. Have questions? Need help?
FIRCREST, WA
The Suburban Times

Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge Daytime Closure Scheduled June 25

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division will perform maintenance on the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge (located on Puyallup Avenue between Portland Avenue and Milwaukee Way) on Saturday, June 25, from 10 AM to 2 PM. During this time, all lanes will be closed to traffic except for emergency vehicles until work is completed.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Letter: Weed’em Out

Weed’em out is the slogan for the Noxious Weed Control Board (NWCB), and it is great to see growing awareness and actions to slow the spread of invasive weeds like shiny geranium and herb-robert. The hard truth is that much of the invasive plant removal work will only delay the invasion. The necessary step that doesn’t get enough attention is on page four of the NWCB field guide for Western Washington, “Developing and managing healthy plant communities that contain a diversity of native and non-invasive plants will help your landscape resist weed invasions, while meeting other land-use goals.”
STEILACOOM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#New Tacoma Cemeteries
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Kids as young as 6 months old are now eligible for two COVID-19 vaccines:. Moderna – 6 months to 5 years, 2 doses 4 weeks apart. Pfizer – 6 months to 4 years, 3 doses. The second dose is 3 weeks after the first...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit’s Waterwall Unveiling New Artwork, Improvements

City of Tacoma announcement. Pierce Transit, in partnership with the City of Tacoma, is excited to announce the completion of Mini-Tahoma, an immersive installation by local Tacoma artist RYAN! Feddersen (Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation). The artwork includes a large-scale mural on the face of Pierce Transit’s Waterwall facility, located between South 9th and South 11th Streets, and Commerce and Broadway in the heart of downtown Tacoma. Mural painting took place in June, and the project has just been completed and is now open to the public. Learn more about this project in a short video.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Because of the Junteenth holiday, this week’s report does not include a full week of data. You can get updated case and hospitalization rates on our main dashboard Thursday morning. Pierce County remains in CDC’s medium COVID-19 community level. At this level, CDC recommends:
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

U.S. Women’s Amateur Comes to Chambers Bay in August

City of University Place announcement. Chambers Bay will host another major U.S.G.A. event in August, when the U.S. Women’s Amateur comes to the course Aug. 8-14. The event field will feature 156 sides, with stroke play qualifying scheduled for Aug. 8-9. Match play will begin on Aug. 10 with a round of 64. Semifinals begin on Saturday, Aug. 13 with the final 36-hole match scheduled for Sun. Aug. 14.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Hosts Virtual Forum on Potential Future Bus Rapid Transit Routes June 29

Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit is studying potential expanded Stream service, to evaluate and prioritize possible future Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines by analyzing Routes 2, 3, 4, and 402. These additional four routes were selected because they have high ridership, direct connections to Regional Growth Centers, and travel along corridors with new, high-density development, either planned or in progress. The lines are being rated on a list of considerations, including an equity analysis, potential ridership, and the level of commitment to the project by various communities along the routes.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy