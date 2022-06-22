Obituary Notices – June 22, 2022

Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit is studying potential expanded Stream service, to evaluate and prioritize possible future Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines by analyzing Routes 2, 3, 4, and 402. These additional four routes were selected because they have high ridership, direct connections to Regional Growth Centers, and travel along corridors with new, high-density development, either planned or in progress. The lines are being rated on a list of considerations, including an equity analysis, potential ridership, and the level of commitment to the project by various communities along the routes.
