Cathy Costello delivers strong statement endorsing reelection of Oklahoma Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd

Oklahoma City -- As an independent expenditure campaign intensifies against incumbent Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd, Cathy Costello, the wife of the late Mark Costello -- an effective conservative commissioner of labor until his death in 2015 -- has delivered a strong statement of support for Byrd. Responding to a request for comment about attacks on Byrd, Mrs. Costello sent this statement: "State Auditor, and Conservative Republican, Cindy Byrd, CPA has served us, the taxpayers, for more than 20 years, the past four as our State Auditor. "I know Cindy. I know who she is. I know her work ethic and her personal ethics. I was saddened but also disgusted when I saw the false, personal attacks against her in my mailbox. What's even more disgusting is that they are funded by a secret donor political action committee." Mrs. Costello has been defending Byrd frequently in recent weeks, as a stealth campaign against her reelection intensified. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/state-auditor-cindy-byrd-targeted-by-1-million-of-dark-pac-money-in-race/article_79214c0e-f0b3-11ec-a94a-b79de220f830.html ) Mrs. Costello asserts, "Cindy has dedicated her career to working for us, the taxpayers. She and her office have uncovered millions of dollars in fraud. She is 'draining the swamp', so 'the swamp' is coming after her." In 2018, Cathy sought the job her husband had held, but was defeated for the GOP nod by the current incumbent. She has emerged as leading advocate for the mentally ill. Today she regularly provides service to law enforcement personnel, mental health care professionals and others. Cathy and Mark's eldest son, Christian, has suffered from mental illness for years, and murdered his father at a north Oklahoma City restaurant, injuring Cathy in the process. As she increased her involvement in policy matters in recent years, she assisted with new legislation which passed unanimously in the Oklahoma State Senate. She is assisting in practical ways with guardianship care of loved ones. Mrs. Costello volunteer-trains police officers in Crisis Intervention, helping first responders and others to recognize mental health needs and proper interaction in moments of crisis to achieve better outcomes for all. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/townnews/work/peace-and-tranquility-for-a-dear-sister-a-reflection/article_ab20c498-c89d-11ec-975d-27f6ac8ce264.html ) Closing her statement of support for Auditor Byrd on June 21, Cathy Costello said: "I urge my fellow Republicans to join me on Tuesday in supporting Cindy Byrd as our State Auditor for another four years. She is accurate, and fearless when it comes to standing for taxpayers and exposing truth to hard working people of Oklahoma. "When you see the attacks, know that the secret donors who paid for them want to silence her and stop her from working for you. Vote Cindy Byrd, Conservative Republican on June 28 - Byrd is Still the Word for State Auditor!" Disclosure Note: In 2015, Pat McGuigan joined Democrats, Independents and Republicans to deliver one of several eulogies at a State Capitol memorial service after Commissioner Costello's death.