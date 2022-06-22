Juneteenth celebrated by Baltimore County residents, organizations

Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated day commemorating the abolition of slavery in the U.S., has grown to be a rich tradition particularly among Black Americans and is now widely celebrated all throughout the country and beyond.

Dating back to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers informed enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, that they were free — Juneteenth is highly anticipated every year and celebrated in a variety of ways amongst various cultures, celebrating Black freedom and achievement while highlighting the countless sacrifices and contributions made for the progress of Black people in the U.S.

Following a year of social uprisings and protests, President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday in June 2021.

A national day of pride and reflection, Juneteenth was celebrated by a number of local residents. Celebrations took place in Historic East Towson, Catonsville and Randallstown, attracting thousands of area residents for a day full of fun activities, musical performances and educational displays. All three celebrations ran concurrently on June 18.

The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks held its second annual Juneteenth Festival at Catonsville’s Benjamin Banneker Park and Museum, which featured performances from local dance groups and musicians, a fraternity and sorority step show, food and plenty of arts, crafts and games for youth.

Guests were also invited to tour the Banneker Museum and the accompanying 18th and 19th-century artifacts that explained the legacy of Black historical figures.

“I hope visitors realize that Juneteenth is a celebration, but Juneteenth also commemorates the fact that we were enslaved almost three years beyond the time that we should have been freed,” said Roslyn Johnson, director of Baltimore County Recreation and Parks.

“The struggle still continues today, and we still have to recognize our past and honor our past, but make sure that things like this don’t happen again,” she said.

Darron Edwards, director of programming for special events with recreation and parks, was largely responsible for coordinating the celebration. County Executive Johnny Olszewski attended the event as well, in addition to the fire, police and health departments.

“It was a pleasure to join today’s Juneteenth Celebration hosted by Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks at Benjamin Banneker Park in Oella,” Olszewski said.

“As we reflect on the progress we have made as a nation, it is essential that we reflect on our history and recognize the Black leaders who dedicated their lives to fighting for freedom,” Olszewski said. “Together, let’s continue moving our nation forward so all of our communities are thriving.”

Residents from all over the county made their way to Catonsville for the outdoor festival that also attracted a few county-based organizations and featured about 20 small Black-owned businesses and vendors.

Keith Knight, a member of the Baltimore County Chapter of ASALH (Association for the Study of African American Life and History), joined members of the nonprofit to celebrate Juneteenth.

“People do not know their history, regardless of color, and when you do things like this it educates people,” said Knight, a resident of Middle River.

The Baltimore County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (BCAC) hosted its 28th Juneteenth celebration outside of the Randallstown branch of the Baltimore County Public Library. The three-hour event featured food trucks, live music and numerous tables and booths run by local Black female entrepreneurs.

“It was phenomenal. I’m glad so many people came out [for] the Juneteenth celebration,” said Cozette Edmond, BCAC Juneteenth Committee chair.

“We did do a segment on Juneteenth history and we made sure that we did Juneteenth trivias throughout the day,” said Edmond. “We hope that the takeaway moreso is that everybody is more educated on the history of Juneteenth. We also everyone had a good time to celebrate Black excellence.”

Local candidates running for political offices had remarks at the event, which also featured line dances, a helicopter demonstration and scholarship award presentations.

East Towson’s Juneteenth celebration spotlighted local musical talent, including jazz vocalist Michele Bowman, blues legend Mark Muleman Massey, Baltimore trumpet player Brandon Woody and others.

“Inspired by the Historic East Towson Renaissance Movement, the festival is a celebration of the hertitage, history, and culture of this storied community,” says a Historic East Towson webpage.

The family-friendly event was a second annual Juneteenth gathering and welcomed visitors from all over the county. Proceeds collected went to the Northeast Towson Improvement Association to “help preserve the cultural heritage of Historic East Towson” and its advocacy for a range of initiatives.