How the RED Air plane crash is affecting the Miami airport. Is your flight delayed?

Check if your flight is on time before going to the Miami airport on Wednesday.

Two of the four runways at Miami International Airport are expected to remain closed as investigators look into the malfunction that sent a passenger jet into a crash-landing Tuesday evening.

The airport remains open as do all access roads.

Three of the 140 people on board RED Air Flight 203, which was coming to Miami from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. All of the passengers and crew members survived.

The airport says the closed runways may cause some flights to be delayed Wednesday. As of 3 p.m., 79% of arrivals and 75% of departures at MIA were on time.

Travelers should check with their airline or use MIA’s online flight tracker to see if their flight is on time or delayed now that the airport has temporarily shut down two runways.

If you’re planning to pick up someone at the airport, make sure to double check the status of their flight as the runways are used by both departing and arriving flights.

How long will it take for the runways to reopen?

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Miami on Wednesday.

Once investigators finish their initial examination at the crash site, MIA officials will be able to move the plane to another location for further assessment, the NTSB said.

This article will be updated.