Who: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stephen Henderson, a founding editor of the nonprofit news site BridgeDetroit. What’s good about it: Listen to Henderson’s daily public radio show from WDET 101.9 FM whenever you want, not just when it comes on over the air. Henderson’s deep Detroit roots and reporting history are brought to bear in insightful interviews and access to the state’s biggest newsmakers. In a recent example, he nabbed Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Rashida Tlaib to analyze what President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech meant for Michigan.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO