It's been a busy celestial June. The Strawberry Moon was June 15. The longest day of 2022 was this past Tuesday, the 2022 Summer Solstice. From here on out for the rest of the year, we lose a little bit of that beautiful sunshine every day. But the night time reveals the universe to us, and if you're an early riser, get up early tomorrow (Friday June 24), you can see something that doesn't happen too often in our lifetime, five of our planets, in a pretty arc alignment.

DANBURY, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO