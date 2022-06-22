Former LPD police officer arrested in Lubbock, grand theft

LUBBOCK, Texas — A former Lubbock police officer was arrested Tuesday by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

He was listed in the jail as Jamie Lacraig Farris, 30, but public records from the City of Lubbock in 2019 listed him as Jamie Lacraig Farrie, Jr. Criminal records in Brevard County, Florida also listed the spelling as Farrie.

Date of birth information from various public records was the same even with the spelling variations.

“Jamie Farrie was a City of Lubbock police officer. He voluntarily resigned October 8, 2021,” LPD confirmed late Tuesday. He was hired in time for the 2016 police academy.

Farrie’s charge on the jail roster said, “fugitive warrant,” and officials with the jail said the warrant was out of Brevard County, Florida.

Image of Jamie Farrie (also listed as Jamie Farris) from Lubbock County Detention Center

Image of Jamie Lacraig Farrie from City of Lubbock video

Officials in Florida said he was charged with grand theft over $500,000, burglary and use of a vehicle during a felony. Officials in Melbourne, Florida set his bond at $855,000, and he cannot post bond until first undergoes a “Nebbia Hearing,” which means he must disclose where he got the money for bond.

Click here to comment, react or share on Facebook. Click here to interact on Twitter.

Officials said the date of offense was March 2, 2022. The warrant was issued on Monday. The affidavit in support of the arrest warrant remained sealed as of Wednesday morning.

The location of Farrie’s arrest was East 63rd Street and Peach Avenue in Lubbock.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.