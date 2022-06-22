ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lion Links: 6/22/22

By JT Taylor
The Mane Land
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, Mane Landers. I hope all is well with you down in Florida. I’ve been staying busy up here in Chicago while having fun catching up with friends from my time working at Walt Disney World. There is plenty to cover today, so let’s get to the...

www.themaneland.com

Comments / 0

 

The US Sun

Watford spark outrage by arranging friendly against Qatar national team with female and LGBTQ+ groups furious

WATFORD fans have slammed the club for arranging a friendly against the Qatar national team. Female and LGBT+ supporters of the Hornets are furious that the Championship side will play the Qataris at the end of next month’s training camp in Austria because of the repressive policies the World Cup host nation has towards women and homosexuals.
WORLD
The Independent

England record-breaker Beth Mead says competition for places has improved form

Beth Mead says competition for places has helped improve her performance after she continued her superb form by setting a new England record on Friday.Having been brought on as a substitute at half-time, Mead scored twice as the Lionesses thrashed the Netherlands 5-1 at Elland Road in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of next month’s home European Championship.Registering her 13th and 14th goals for her country since the start of 2021-22, she broke a 61-year-old England record held by Jimmy Greaves for scoring the most goals in a season.The Arsenal winger – scorer of 11 Women’s Super League goals last...
SPORTS
The Independent

Is England vs Netherlands on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 warm-up fixture

England face one of the world’s best tonight as they host the Netherlands at Elland Road in what is set to be a test of their Euro 2022 credentials. The Netherlands are ranked fourth in the world and have recent tournament pedigree in winning the 2017 Euros and reaching the 2019 World Cup final under current England manager Sarina Wiegman. The LIonesses remain unbeaten under Wiegman and would like to put down a marker in front of their home fans, with now just less than two weeks to go before they kick off their home Euros at Old Trafford. England...
SPORTS
The Independent

Oliver Bierhoff raises concerns about awarding of World Cup to Qatar

The former Germany striker and current director of its national team Oliver Bierhoff has raised concerns over the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar, adding that Fifa overlooked issues such as human rights violations when making its decision. The tournament gets underway in November as is expected to take place amid protests from national teams over the country’s human rights record, including Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers and the LGBT+ community. Fifa has been criticised by groups such as Amnesty International, who claim football’s governing body has failed “to put in place adequate processes” to prevent the problems...
FIFA
Yardbarker

Newcastle one step away from signing long-term target

Newcastle United are one step away from signing Lille centre-back Sven Botman after chasing the Dutchman since January. The Magpies have been long-term admirers of the 22-year-old and the defender was one of their primary targets for the centre-back role during the January transfer window. The Premier League side missed out on the Dutch international then but are now close to securing his signature reports Sportitalia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Christophe Galtier
BBC

Watch: Wheelchair Challenge Cup Final - Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

The Wheelchair Challenge Cup at Hull's Allam Arena will see French side Catalans Dragons entering the competition for the first time. The Dragons, who won the 13-a-side open age men's cup in 2018 for the first time, join Wigan Warriors and London Roosters as first-time entrants. Holders Leeds beat Argonauts,...
RUGBY
BBC

Transfer news: Ronaldo concerned about United's transfer business

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly concerned over Manchester United's transfer business under new manager Erik ten Hag and is considering quitting Old Trafford. (Record - in Portuguese), external. The club have increased their bid for 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong from a fixed 60m euros (£51.5m) to 65m euros (£55.8m),...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nottingham Forest sign Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for club-record fee

Nottingham Forest have stepped up their preparations for a first Premier League season since 1999 with the signing of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi.The 24-year-old moves to the City Ground from Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a five-year deal for a club-record fee reported to be around £17million.Awoniyi, who scored 20 goals in 43 games in all competitions in his last season in Germany, becomes Forest’s first senior signing since gaining promotion back to the Premier League.Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi. ✍️🌳🔴 #NFFC #PL— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 25, 2022Forest head coach Steve Cooper said: “There’s been a lot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Bayern Munich light up Allianz Arena with Sadio Mane’s name in incredible display after his £35m transfer from Liverpool

BAYERN MUNICH celebrated the arrival of Sadio Mane by lighting up the Allianz Arena with his name in an incredible display. The Bundesliga champions sealed their sensational £35million deal for the ex-Liverpool superstar on Wednesday. Mane has officially signed a three-year contract at the club. And Bayern chiefs celebrated...
PREMIER LEAGUE

