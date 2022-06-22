Lion Links: 6/22/22

England face one of the world’s best tonight as they host the Netherlands at Elland Road in what is set to be a test of their Euro 2022 credentials. The Netherlands are ranked fourth in the world and have recent tournament pedigree in winning the 2017 Euros and reaching the 2019 World Cup final under current England manager Sarina Wiegman. The LIonesses remain unbeaten under Wiegman and would like to put down a marker in front of their home fans, with now just less than two weeks to go before they kick off their home Euros at Old Trafford. England...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO