Lion Links: 6/22/22

Nottingham Forest have stepped up their preparations for a first Premier League season since 1999 with the signing of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi.The 24-year-old moves to the City Ground from Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a five-year deal for a club-record fee reported to be around £17million.Awoniyi, who scored 20 goals in 43 games in all competitions in his last season in Germany, becomes Forest’s first senior signing since gaining promotion back to the Premier League.Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Taiwo Awoniyi. ✍️🌳🔴 #NFFC #PL— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 25, 2022Forest head coach Steve Cooper said: “There’s been a lot...
