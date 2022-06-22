ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osgood, IN

SEI REMC Moves into New Administrative Building

By Southeastern Indiana REMC, news release
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemolition of the old office space is set to begin the first week of July. Southeastern IN REMC has moved to their new admin building and we had a ribbon cutting to celebrate on June 20. Photo provided. (Osgood, Ind.) -...

linknky.com

Logistics company snags last, largest building in Walton’s industrial park

A logistics company has signed a lease for more than 1 million square feet of space in Walton. Commonwealth Inc., based in St. Bernard, Ohio, is a third-party logistics company of around 80 employees. The group signed a long-term lease for IDI Logistics’ Park South B building in Walton, which holds nearly 1.1 million square feet of space. Located at 61 Logistics Blvd. in Boone County, the lease takes IDI’s largest building off the market and more than doubles the space in Commonwealth’s portfolio.
WALTON, KY
WRBI Radio

Harmeyer resigns as YMCA CEO

BATESVILLE, IN — Angie Harmeyer is stepping down as Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1. Harmeyer has been with the Y for 21 years, including the past 11 as its CEO. “I have had the honor and pleasure of serving the YMCA for the past 21...
BATESVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Munchies closing in downtown Shelbyville

The downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar, located at 39 Public Square, will close its doors one final time Saturday, citing financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the downtown redevelopment project. “We are deeply saddened as we sit here writing this. The damage that we sustained during the pandemic,...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Ripley County Courthouse Square

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
953wiki.com

Community Health Needs Assessment survey

MADISON, IN – Norton King’s Daughters’ Health is asking residents of Jefferson, Switzerland and Trimble counties to help build a healthier future by completing the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment survey. The survey is available online at kdhmadison.org/chna. The survey ends July 31, 2022. Norton KDH completes...
MADISON, IN
WLWT 5

U.S. 127 closes for 30-day bridge rehabilitation project

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing a portion of a federal route in Preble County for a bridge maintenance project. U.S. 127 will close between U.S. 40 and Banta Road for 30 days beginning Thursday. The closure is necessary while ODOT crews replace a...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
953wiki.com

I-65 Rest Park Entrance Temporary Closed Thru Next Week

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Inc. plans to implement ramp closures starting Thursday, June 23 on I-65 in Bartholomew County as part of the $65 million added travel lanes contract that began last year. Ramp and rest area closures are tentatively planned as follows,...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Lane Closures Scheduled for I-275 Carroll Cropper Bridge Inspection

The inspection is expected to start on Monday, June 27. (Petersburg, Ky.) - A routine bridge inspection of the Carroll Cropper Bridge over the Ohio River will require a single lane closure starting June 27. The bridge connects Kentucky and Indiana. The single lane closure will start on I-275 eastbound...
PETERSBURG, KY
953wiki.com

Governor Eric J. Holcomb Announced as Grand Marshal of the Hometown USA Parade

This will be the first time in Madison Regatta Parade history that a sitting governor as been Grand Marshal. Madison, Indiana (June 22, 2022) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has been announced as the Grand Marsal of the City of Madison Annual Hometown USA Parade. The parade is scheduled for July 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. and will be held on Madison’s historic downtown Main Street.
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $120,000 to Help Improve Parks in Kenton County

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (June 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $120,625 in awards to improve accessibility for Freedom Park and Pride Park in Kenton County. “Today’s investments in Kenton County will help Kentuckians lead healthier lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “These projects will improve accessibility and allow for more outdoor events that the people of Kenton County can enjoy.”
KENTON COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Jefferson County To Offer Pediatric Vaccine Beginning Today

[Madison, IN] The Indiana Department of Health has announced Hoosiers ages 6 months to 5 years are now eligible for the pediatric Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The Jefferson County Health Department will be offering pediatric Pfizer to ages 6 months up to 5 years of age. Vaccines will be given starting Thursday, June 23rd .
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Economy
FOX59

Thieves target theatre in downtown Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.- Thieves targeted a historical theatre in downtown Shelbyville. Beyond the bright lights, there is a lot of history and heart at The Strand Theatre. “We are a community treasure that’s done entirely with volunteers,” said David Finkel, director of The Strand Theatre. The theatre just started booking shows after being closed for two […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN
linknky.com

U.S. Senate committee names Dry Ridge cafe business of the week

Beans Cafe and Bakery in Dry Ridge was recognized last week as ‘business of the week’ by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), the ranking member on the committee, selected Beans. “Mr. President, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on...
DRY RIDGE, KY
munciejournal.com

Health Statement From the Office of Congressman Greg Pence

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Today, the Office of Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) released the following statement regarding his health procedure over the weekend:. Congressman Greg Pence is recovering from a heart procedure over the weekend after experiencing minor chest discomfort. Congressman Pence is expected to make a full recovery from home with his wife Denise and family.
COLUMBUS, IN
953wiki.com

Jefferson County Motorcyclist Dies in Ripley County Crash

The investigation is ongoing. This afternoon, June 23, 2022, a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 near Versailles, Indiana claimed the life of a Jefferson County motorcyclist. The initial investigation by Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that shortly before 5:00 pm, a 2007 Kenworth pulling...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE

