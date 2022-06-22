Rare Summer Storm Brings Threat of Dry Lighting Strikes to the Region

Effective: 2022-06-22 19:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fresno The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fresno County in central California * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 713 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Coalinga, or 36 miles north of Paso Robles, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Fresno County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO