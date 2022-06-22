ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Rare Summer Storm Brings Threat of Dry Lighting Strikes to the Region

KMJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMJ) – According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, a rare summer storm event has the potential to produce lightning, rain, 30 MPH wind and even hail. It adds this is possible in some parts of the...

www.kmjnow.com

Bakersfield Channel

Dry thunderstorms arrive in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dry thunderstorms have made their way to Kern County, bringing a mix of scattered rain, hail, and lighting. These storms brought on by a low pressure system from the coast pulling up some monsoonal moisture. This system will bring some rain, but it won't be an heavy downpour. The real risk is lightning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Central Valley waking up to thunderstorms

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Some parts of the Central Valley are waking up to thunderstorms Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Hanford says “isolated, severe thunderstorms are possible in Kern County, Tulare County, Western Kings County, and Southern Fresno County today. The primary thunderstorm hazards will be dangerous cloud to ground lightning strikes, damaging wind gusts of 58 mph or higher, and large hail.”
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

What to know about ‘Dry thunderstorms’: safety, causes and effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — “Dry thunderstorms” is a phrase used quite often in the wildland firefighting community. It is usually meant to describe thunderstorms that produce little or no precipitation at the surface. The “drier” the thunderstorm — when combined with dry vegetation — the more efficient...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Early morning lightning strikes cause fires across Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County. Firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs, but thanks to a strong response and heavy rain in the area, the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across town. One palm […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fresno by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 19:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fresno The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fresno County in central California * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 713 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Coalinga, or 36 miles north of Paso Robles, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Fresno County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Heavy KCSO presence in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An incident prompting a heavy KCSO presence is developing Friday night in southeast Bakersfield. Around 8:20 p.m., deputies closed Quantico and Virginia avenues. It is unknown what happened. Eyewitness News reached out to KCSO but have not received a call back at this time. This...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sjvsun.com

Hanford officials warn residents, businesses to cut back water use

In an effort to do their part in water conservation, the City of Hanford is doubling down its warnings to residents and businesses of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most recent drought orders along with the city’s own drought response measures. Hitting the driest months in the last several years...
HANFORD, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Pride Event, Drag Show at Zoo Sold Out. Water Tower Gets Rainbow Treatment

Despite protests led by Fresno area conservatives and Christian pastors, an LGBTQ Pride event at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has “reached capacity,” organizers say. A drag queen performance is among the scheduled activities at the after-hours function. The program, along with the raising of the Pride flag at Fresno City Hall earlier this week, prompted criticism from some religious and political leaders.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man dies from vehicle collision in Fresno intersection:CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man died after a collision in Fresno. On Thursday around 11:10 a.m. CHP responded to a call about a collision at the intersection of Clarkson and Bethel avenues. Investigators say that 50-year-old Manuel Molina was driving a car south on Bethal, and failed...
FRESNO, CA

