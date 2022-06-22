ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What if there was no global warming?

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI pick the brains of Climate Central a lot in this blog and want to introduce a new tool they debuted yesterday! The Climate Shift Index (CSI, but not the TV show!) is designed to illustrate the influence of human-induced global warming in today’s real-time environment....the shift we’ve seen in temperatures....

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Beware: 100% green energy could destroy the planet

The untold story about “green energy” is that it can’t possibly be scaled up to provide anywhere near the energy to replace fossil fuels. (Unless we are headed back to the stone ages, which is what some of the “de-growth” advocates favor). Right now, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Salon

How a natural disaster that happened 90 years ago prophesied our climate-ravaged future

Imagine that you're a farmer during the Great Depression. Since the stock market crashed in 1929, you have struggled to make ends meet for yourself and your family. If you lived in certain regions of Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas or other Plains states, you would stare in horror as giant clouds of dust overtook your land. Your hard work, your future plans, your very life itself — all being overwhelmed by, and buried in, piles of dust.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tool, TX
Interesting Engineering

How putting floating solar panels over reservoirs could help us fight climate change

Solar power is evolving to suit the needs of our increasingly climactic times. Two tugboats hauled an enormous array of 12,000 solar panels to its mooring on Portugal's Alqueva reservoir in early May, according to a recent Reuters report. That's the equivalent of four soccer fields, and when it officially kicks into operation in July, it will be Europe's largest floating solar farm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Why hydropower is the forgotten giant of clean energy

Hydropower is by far the largest renewable worldwide, producing over twice as much energy as wind, and over four times as much as solar. And pumping water up a hill, aka "pumped storage hydropower", comprises well over 90% of the world's total energy storage capacity. But in spite of hydropower's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

How washing your clothes with cold water could help save carbon emissions and ocean pollution

Over the course of our climate-solutions season of the World Changing Ideas podcast, we’ve considered grand ideas like replacing petrochemicals with plant-based chemicals and converting methane into polymers for producing everyday goods. And while many of us want to help make a difference ourselves, most of us probably don’t have a chemical manufacturing plant at home.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iah#Csi
The Independent

US could run out of mustard because of climate change

Global supplies of mustard are in jeopardy due to a mustard seed shortage linked to the climate crisis.Drought and heatwaves last year in central Canada, one of the world’s key mustard seed growing regions, reduced the harvest — creating a dearth of supplies that’s now rippling through mustard producers, CBC reports.France is now experiencing shortages of Dijon mustard, and there are concerns that shortages could soon spread to other parts of the world, the Toronto Star reports.Last summer, much of Canada’s Prairie region — places like Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba — experienced severe drought, according to the Canadian Drought...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Tree Hugger

Throwing Shade at How Buildings Must Adapt to the Climate Crisis

Should our building and urban planning designs change in response to a changing climate? The answer should be an overwhelming yes. And yet, the North American AEC [architectural, engineering, and construction] industry as a whole has seen almost no change from business-as-usual development. One might think we are not in the midst of a rapidly worsening climate crisis.
TEXAS STATE
TechCrunch

Impossible Mining is combing the seafloor for battery metals

The San Jose–based Y Combinator graduate believes it has developed a method to mine the depths of the ocean for polymetallic nodule rocks without harming the fragile ecosystem in the process. It’s been something of a hot button topic in recent years — for obvious reasons — including a statement from 622 marine science and policy experts who called for a pause on the practice.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Hot today? This map can tell you how much the climate crisis is to blame

As many parts of the US face down the second straight week of temperatures over 100F (38C), people may be tempted to blame the sweaty weather on the climate crisis.Overall, that may be a good instinct – as greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide have warmed the atmosphere, heatwaves have gotten both more frequent and more intense.But just because the planet is generally getting hotter, doesn’t mean the climate crisis is to blame for every hot day – some days are just hot.Now, a new tool called the Climate Shift Index, developed by nonprofit Climate Central, offers some clarity on...
ENVIRONMENT
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Mining Can Prevent Climate Change

Daniel Batten is a climate tech investor, author, analyst and environmental campaigner who previously founded and led his own tech company. 2022 has changed everything that we in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) sector thought we knew about Bitcoin. We thought it was a net negative for the environment. We could not have been more wrong.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Modeling historical biomass could be key to buffering climate change

When plants breathe in carbon from the atmosphere and store it in their leaves, branches, trunks and roots, they help the Earth maintain a carbon balance—a crucial component to a steady climate. While this woody biomass contains one of the largest pools of terrestrial carbon, changes in the magnitude...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High Mountain Asia hydropower systems threatened by climate-driven landscape instability

Global warming-induced melting and thawing of the cryosphere are severely altering the volume and timing of water supplied from High Mountain Asia, adversely affecting downstream food and energy systems that are relied on by billions of people. The construction of more reservoirs designed to regulate streamflow and produce hydropower is a critical part of strategies for adapting to these changes. However, these projects are vulnerable to a complex set of interacting processes that are destabilizing landscapes throughout the region. Ranging in severity and the pace of change, these processes include glacial retreat and detachments, permafrost thaw and associated landslides, rock"“ice avalanches, debris flows and outburst floods from glacial lakes and landslide-dammed lakes. The result is large amounts of sediment being mobilized that can fill up reservoirs, cause dam failure and degrade power turbines. Here we recommend forward-looking design and maintenance measures and sustainable sediment management solutions that can help transition towards climate change-resilient dams and reservoirs in High Mountain Asia, in large part based on improved monitoring and prediction of compound and cascading hazards.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

The era of real-time climate change attribution is here

Climate scientists are now able to tell whether climate change fuels temperature extremes in real-time, and even ahead of time, using forecast models, historical data and peer-reviewed scientific research. Why it matters: Presented in a compelling visual format accessible to the lay public and TV meteorologists alike, a new product...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy