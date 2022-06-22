ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alert: Yellowstone National Park partially reopens 9 days after flooding forced 10,000 to evacuate and wiped out roads, bridges

 2 days ago

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone...

The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

A look at Yellowstone flooding from Chopper 5

Historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park this week has caused significant damage and led to a total closure of the park that officials are saying may last through next week. KSL-TV got an aerial look at the damage, from washed out roads to flooded campgrounds. According to KSL, Pebble Creek...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone River Flooding Sweeps Away Entire Bridge at Yellowstone National Park

While the flooding continues in Yellowstone National Park, more videos are surfacing that demonstrate the sheer force and damage of the water. Among the recent videos gaining traction online is one from bystander Ryan Schrope. The witness captured a bridge collapse with the power of the raging river below. Following the incident, he posted an incredible and terrifying video on his Instagram, which quickly caught a lot of attention.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Flooding No Longer a ‘Thousand Year Event,’ Park Superintendent Cites

During Yellowstone National Park‘s press conference, Superintendent Cam Sholly spoke to the implications of 2022’s “disastrous” flood. “Over the weekend and into Sunday night, we received about two-to-three inches of rain, with some warming temperatures… That dropped onto about five-and-a-half inches of snow that melted,” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly explained Tuesday, June 14. This “caused a major flood event in most of the northern range of Yellowstone,” he told attending trades, including Outsider.
ENVIRONMENT

