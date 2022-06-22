Alert: Yellowstone National Park partially reopens 9 days after flooding forced 10,000 to evacuate and wiped out roads, bridges

During Yellowstone National Park‘s press conference, Superintendent Cam Sholly spoke to the implications of 2022’s “disastrous” flood. “Over the weekend and into Sunday night, we received about two-to-three inches of rain, with some warming temperatures… That dropped onto about five-and-a-half inches of snow that melted,” Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly explained Tuesday, June 14. This “caused a major flood event in most of the northern range of Yellowstone,” he told attending trades, including Outsider.
