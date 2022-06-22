ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Wood receives Hometown Hero award from MMSA

By Jeremy Pittari
Picayune Item
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long time employee of the city of Picayune was recognized for her efforts to make the city a bit more bright through her work in maintaining and establishing dozens of flower beds. For more than two decades, Angela Wood, the city of Picayune’s Director of Beautification, has been...

www.picayuneitem.com

Picayune Item

Jacob’s Well provides update to Aldermen

To open Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, President of Jacob’s Well Susan Johnson gave a presentation about Jacob’s Well Ministry. She provided the Board with a thorough rundown of the program, its purpose, and whom they serve. Jacob’s Well is privately owned and operated. Jacob’s Well...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Aldermen address city matters

During Tuesday’s Poplarville Board of Aldermen meeting, the Board approved the amended golf cart ordinances and accepted a justice assistance grant for the Police Department. After approving the amended golf cart ordinances, the Board approved Mayor Louise Smith to sign a contract with RJ Young to provide service equipment...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Birth announcements collect by Highland Community Hospital

Amber Nicole Degrange and Leamas Haralson of Picayune, announce the birth of their son Carlas Samuel Edward Blue Haralson, born on June 8, 2022 at High Land Community Hospital. Peyton Rene/Burnett Lambert and James Douglas Lambert of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, James Douglas Lambert Jr., born on...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Supervisors introduced to new hospital administrators

New administrators will be heading up operations at the two hospitals within Pearl River County. Newly named Vice President of Forrest General Hospital Bryan Maxie introduced the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors to the new administrators of the local hospitals during Wednesday’s Supervisors meeting. He said Kevin Hedgepeth...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Abita Springs halts commercial permits for 150 days

Hoping to buy time to overhaul what it admits is an outdated code of ordinances, the Abita Springs Town Council has approved a 150-day moratorium on issuing permits for a wide range of commercial purposes, from restaurants and gas stations to pharmacies and groceries. The council passed the moratorium at...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
wxxv25.com

Gulfport City Council votes to accept 2022 redistricting map

Almost at full capacity, Gulfport community leaders and residents packed city hall to hear from city council on their decision to redistrict the city. City hall erupts in applause after a unanimous vote by Gulfport City Council to approve the 2022 redistricting map. Gulfport NAACP President Gary Fredricks said, “This is a moment in which we are excited about an opportunity. This is what our ancestors fought for.”
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Gov. Reeves announced new GOMESA projects for Hancock County

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) -Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced new projects funded by GOMESA funds at the Diamondhead City Hall. During the conference, Reeves said the state has allocated $55 million in GOMESA funds over the years. On Monday, it was announced that almost $1.2 million will go toward fixing drainage...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

The Gulf Blue Navigator Program is now accepting applications

A state champion head basketball coach, a Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame member, and former principal of Bayou View Middle School, his resume is loaded. Which means no shortage of memories. |. A fireworks show will begin at 8:30pm in Pascagoula. HAPPENING FRIDAY: Palazzo, Ezell to debate ahead of June...
PASCAGOULA, MS
wxxv25.com

Grand opening for Harrison County Dog Park

If you live in Harrison County, grab your dogs because you now have a brand-new dog park to enjoy. The county held a grand opening for its new four-acre puppy paradise. The park is located at the back of the Harrison County Fairgrounds. You can enjoy what it has to...
wxxv25.com

MDOT highway projects under way in South Mississippi

Southern Transportation Commissioner Tom King announced updates to several MDOT projects in South Mississippi. “Summer is peak construction season at MDOT, and we’re proud to see the progress being made on Mississippi’s highways,” said King. “We are always striving to improve our state’s transportation network by enhancing its safety for our citizens. These projects all represent significant steps in that direction.”
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

New exercise equipment installed along Front Beach in Ocean Springs

The City of Ocean Springs is encouraging everyone to get up and active by installing new workout equipment along Front Beach. While enjoying a nice day on the beach, people can enjoy working out on the multi-bars, sit-up bench, pull-up and dip station, parallel bars, leg press, back extension, and a combo press and pull.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
NOLA.com

Why did the Navy close its Bywater base, now a magnet for squatters and crime?

Once a bustling federal administrative complex that employed thousands of people, the abandoned and deteriorating Navy base at the intersection of Dauphine Street and Poland Avenue in New Orleans' Bywater section is now home to squatters and a magnet for violent crime. Since the Navy relinquished the F. Edward Hébert Defense Complex base to New Orleans in 2013, the 25-acre property and its three massive buildings have sat empty, unused and unprotected from trespassers. Despite early efforts to transform the sturdy buildings into a disaster management center, the project fell stagnant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Bear visits home in Saucier

What would you do if a bear showed up at your house?. David Hamm of Saucier sent us video he took of a morning visitor at his home this week. Although bears are not frequent visitors to South Mississippi, they have been known to roam the area during mating season which is around this time.
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

WHERE TO WATCH: 4th of July fireworks on the coast

SOUHT MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - What’s more fun than watching fireworks on the water? If you’re wondering where you can catch the best firework shows this Independence Day, we’ve got you covered!. Cities all across the coast are planning their very own celebrations leading up to and on...
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: 37th Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon fest to open Thursday

CANTON, Mississippi -- One of the state’s more unique events is set to open Thursday, as the 37th annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Canton. In collaboration with City of Canton, City of Ridgeland, The Good Samaritan Center, and the Mid-Mississippi Balloon Association, Canton’s Balloon...
CANTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Spreading Across Mississippi

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five cities had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia. A chance of rain on Sunday could knock temperatures down a couple of degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

