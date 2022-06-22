Crashes By City Workers — Especially Cops — Are Still Costing Taxpayers Dearly

People are always asking me, “Don’t you just love electric cars?”. And I am always answering, “Well, to be honest, no, I don’t.”. I’ve been editor of Streetsblog for four years now, and have lived in the city of New York without interruption for 32 years — and I believe that electric cars are the biggest current threat to the livable streets movement. As more and more people — even people inside the movement who post proud baby pictures of their shiny new electronic machines — greenwash the tailpipe-exhaust-free vehicles, more and more people outside the movement are starting to believe that e-cars solve all the problems of cars (as several of my intelligent, liberal, urbanist friends in Brooklyn are already suggesting as they put down their deposits for Ford F-150 Lightnings).
