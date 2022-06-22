Crashes By City Workers — Especially Cops — Are Still Costing Taxpayers Dearly

Ready or not — the DOT has launched the second phase of its Bronx scooter pilot … and it’s not ready. The agency, which has been piloting electric scooter share in the northeast Bronx since August, unleashed the micro-two wheelers on the rest of the East Bronx on Wednesday, only to face the shortcomings of its own infrastructure and its failure to enlist the help of its sister agency, the Parks Department. Several crucial protected bike lanes in the Phase II zone (see map) remain unfinished, plus riders will not be able to use their scooters to get to the ferry terminal inside Ferry Point Park because the Parks Department doesn’t allow scooters in its green empire (which also explains why scooter fans can’t use the devices to get to Orchard Beach, which is inside the pilot boundary yet off limits).

