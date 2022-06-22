La Crosse County fireworks store expects July 4 loss due to inflation

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – The owners of an Onalaska fireworks store expect to take a loss on July 4 sales amid higher shipping costs.

Skyline Fireworks owner Luke Marcou said he’s trying to avoid passing any price increases to his customers.

It used to cost between $10,000 and $15,000 to ship a container of fireworks from China to the United States, he said.

“The price has gone up to almost $40,000 a container,” Marcou added.

Marcou and his mother and business partner, Carla Corbin, expect to take a loss this Fourth of July season because they don’t want to raise prices on customers.

“We’ve got to pay what we already have purchased for,” Corbin said. “We’ve got a lot of debt, and, hopefully, there is something left over to pay the overhead.

The cost of shipping fireworks from China has increased 25 percent to 30 percent, said Corbin, who attributed the increase to the supply chain issues that have crippled so many products since the pandemic began.

“We had a notification from our shippers, our wholesalers, mid-winter, that prices were going to go up,” Corbin said.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

La Crosse County to distribute fentanyl test strips in attempt to halt overdose deaths

La Crosse woman faces arson, other charges for May house fire

Keeping cows cool as Wisconsin, Minnesota swelter in latest heat wave

Jan. 6 Committee: Johnson staffer asked about delivering alternate elector slates from Wisconsin, Michigan to Pence

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.