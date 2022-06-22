La Crosse area blood donors needed as July 4 holiday approaches

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Holiday weeks see a significant decrease in blood and platelet donations, according to the American Red Cross.

A drop in donations leads to a drop in supply, which can make it challenging for hospitals to ensure access to life-saving blood when they need it.

To encourage more donations over the July 4 holiday, donors who give blood and platelets between June 30 and July 10 will receive an exclusive recycled cotton tote bag.

There are donation opportunities in Clark, Crawford, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon Counties.

To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.