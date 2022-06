TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many living in the Flowing Wells neighborhood fear flooding could dampen their doorsteps if washes aren’t cleared out soon. “We’ve got this nice little home that’s been added into our [mobile home] park,” said Jean Schade, pointing to a makeshift shack in the Cemetery Wash. “They like to party at night; gets good and noisy. You can’t call the police to do anything about it because they won’t do anything.”

TUCSON, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO