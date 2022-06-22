ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Why did I learn about Virginia Dare in school but never about William Tucker?

By Tina Bryson
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

I learned the name Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the English colonies, when I was in elementary school. But I only learned the name of the first African child born in the colonies in 2022. His name was William Tucker, and he was born not even 40 years later.

Likewise, I cannot even count the times I learned about the Mayflower which landed in 1620, but not the White Lion which landed in historic Jamestown, Virginia in 1619. Both stories have historical significance, but not all history is taught or viewed the same way.

That is the reason why Kentucky Senate Bill 1, passed into law during the last legislative session, should be an issue that concerns all Kentuckians. We should not be afraid to teach history as it happened, not as we perceive it to strengthen the narrative we have been taught or have told ourselves.

My children bought me The 1619 Project by Nikole Hannah-Jones for my birthday, which inspired me to pick up Before the Mayflower by noted scholar Lerone Bennett, Jr. There is a reason people say knowledge is power, and while reading both books I continuously questioned why I never learned of many of the people, places, and events. Historical knowledge is power in the context of world history but is particularly true with regards to American history.

A few years ago, while at a family attraction, I had a moment of clarity quite by accident. I am a child of the South and have heard the words white supremacy in many contexts since I was young. White supremacy is a loaded term. It conjures up the Klan, lynchings, cross burnings, and church bombings. To most Americans, there is a revulsion to it because it is an affront to our idyllic sensibilities of fairness and equality that we herald from our Constitution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2o4f_0gIUECj300
Tina V. Bryson Ponice Cruse

As I looked at this attraction, I understood the resonance of white supremacy in a way I had not previously. Not in the sense of vitriol and terrorist acts of hatred, but the more subtle, consistent narrative that put people of European descent on top and everyone else beneath.

I saw pictures of Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, and Michelangelo. I had grown up learning about historical figures like these. This time I viewed these images differently. How could a white child not feel superior when all explorers, kings and queens, founding fathers, renaissance masters, inventors, and presidents (except Obama, of course) were white? Conversely, how could a Black child not feel inferior when most, if not all history surrounding people of African descent was somehow connected to slavery or the fight for status as equal citizens?

Senate Bill 1 uses language that would convince any reasonable person, that of course, this bill is not about race, when in fact, it is a part of a larger national conversation about how we see ourselves as Americans, and who gets to tell that story.

These types of laws do not sanction abhorrent physical attacks against Black people, however, they hold up the subtle yet virulent way that bias and systemic racism quietly accomplishes what outright domestic terrorism cannot.

Education shapes how we see ourselves, and how we see the world and others in it. In 2016, not 1966, then Congressman Stephen King unabashedly declared that no other group had contributed more to civilization then white people. He did not use the N-word. He did not have to. He verbalized the exact worldview I described previously.

Our children and our educators deserve better. And we, as adults, should be offended that Kentucky legislators would seek to limit what our citizens and particularly our children learn about our nation. We cannot silence educators or multi-racial voices to present what is deemed the real American story. Knowledge is power, for all of us.

Tina V. Bryson is a writer in Lexington, Kentucky.

Comments / 23

Blake Woods
2d ago

Yeah if it’s not to do with them they get mad we’re all Americans not black white yellow but Americans

Reply
6
Pecka Wood
2d ago

Easy, because this was/is a white founded nation. Want to learn black history, go to a black nation. Want to learn about black history in a white nation? Start recording and teaching your own history.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Florida high school graduate uses ‘curly hair’ as code for ‘gay’ after being censored in commencement speech

Zander Moricz was the first openly gay student body president at Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and when he stepped to the microphone at his school’s graduation on Sunday, he was determined to speak truthfully about his experiences — one way or another. Earlier in May, Mr Moricz — the youngest public plantiff in the lawsuit over Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gill” law — tweeted that his school’s principal had called him into his office to tell Mr Moricz that his microphone would be cut off at graduation if he referenced his activism in his speech. “I am the...
OSPREY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Jamestown, KY
City
Lexington, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
Education
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Everyone who's been in Dan Gill’s classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it's always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it serves to teach a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Dare
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Michelangelo
Person
Marie Curie
Daily Mail

Overwhelmed young girl cries as Kamala Harris makes surprise visit to the National Museum of African American History with Doug Emhoff and says Juneteenth is to 'celebrate the principle of freedom'

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised a group of children at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Monday to mark Juneteenth, where one little girl was so overwhelmed she started to cry. Harris appeared to feel bad she caused such an emotional reaction from the young girl,...
U.S. POLITICS
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
VISUAL ART
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Black People#Elementary School#Mayflower#English#African#The White Lion#The 1619 Project#American
Tampa Bay Times

White Americans fear crazy white people, too | Letters

Why Black people are afraid of ‘crazy’ white people | Column, June 9. Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people and then defined the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
The Conversation U.S.

Legal fights persist over policies that require teachers to refer to trans students by their chosen pronouns

In Tennessee, a proposed law would let public school teachers refuse to call transgender students by the pronouns they use for themselves. At Shawnee State University – a public university in Ohio – a professor got paid US$400,000 to settle a lawsuit that he filed against the school after being disciplined for refusing to refer to a trans woman student as “she” or “her.” In Loudoun County, Virginia, a public school teacher was suspended for objecting to the use of trans students’ pronouns, but the state’s Supreme Court ordered his reinstatement while the case was pending. As in the Shawnee State professor...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
432
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy