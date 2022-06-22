ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington Middle Eastern restaurant sold and there’s big news on the buffet.

By Janet Patton
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhGuc_0gIUDEWi00

A tiny but popular Middle Eastern restaurant in Lexington has been sold.

But before The Oasis changed hands, the new owner had to make a deal: Keep the food the same.

That’s what Ahmad Saleh said he will do. He has had help: For about four months, longtime owner Mahmoud Ahmad taught Saleh how to make the food that has kept fans coming back (in some cases every day) for more than 20 years. So, yes, it will stay authentic Mediterranean favorites.

“I’ve known the family forever, they are friends and they made me promise,” Saleh said.

The restaurant in Chevy Chase Plaza officially changed hands this month after Saleh purchased it from Ahmad, who purchased The Oasis with partners in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3437LT_0gIUDEWi00
The Oasis Mediterranean Restaurant at Chevy Chase in Lexington has sold but the new owner plans to keep the same menu. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

The Ahmad family posted a farewell message on the restaurant’s Facebook page saying, “I would like to inform our dear customers that we have sold The Oasis Restaurant. We have been the sole owners for 20 years, but it’s time for new adventures! I would like to thank everyone for all the memories we have created and shared throughout the years. Thank you for the support you all have giving us since day one and for showing up and sticking with us during the pandemic! We hope that you show the same love that you all showed us to the new owners!”

Ali Ahmad, Mahmoud Ahmad’s son, said that his father, who was a native of Lebanon, came to Lexington from Detroit to work in another restaurant, called Aladdin. Then he and two partners decided to buy The Oasis from a Syrian family who had opened a Middle Eastern grocery with a small buffet under that name years before.

Ahmad expanded the buffet, adding more dishes including Lebanese salads and specialties, Ali Ahmad said. Over the years, Mahmoud Ahmad bought out the partners and now his father is ready to retire and move back to Michigan where the family still lives, Ali Ahmad said.

So he worked with Saleh. “We’ve been training with him for the past four months, gave him all our recipes and all the secrets of our ingredients,” Ahmad said.

So the shakshuka, foul moudammas, moujadara, shawarma and garlic sauce and all the other dishes are still available for lunch or dinner, a big comfort for many customers.

Ali Ahmad said that many of the regulars come daily for lunch. “We just tell the kitchen their name and they know what to make,” he said.

But Saleh does plan a few changes: He’s bringing back the lunch buffet. “Very soon,” he said.

And he plans to add more vegetarian dishes, something he said customers have requested.

As for the regular menu, “if there’s room for an upgrade we’ll do that,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ophOG_0gIUDEWi00
The new owner of the Oasis Mediterranean Restaurant plans to bring back the lunch buffet soon, he says. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

The Oasis

What: Mediterranean restaurant

Where: 837 Chevy Chase Place

Hours: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Call: 859-269-6440

Online: Oasisrestaurant.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lexington, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
City
Lexington, KY
City
Lebanon, KY
Lexington, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
WTVQ

Tents damaged at Lexington Farmers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Farmers Market says donations have come in to help vendors who lost items when strong winds hit the area ahead of storms Wednesday. The Farmers Market was set up on Alexandria Drive near the post office. According to organizers, vendors were preparing for...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

City officials release Lexington’s plans for Fourth of July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Fourth of July festivities will return to their pre-COVID-19 format this year. There will be a multitude of events this year, including an ice cream social, patriotic concert, Bluegrass 10K, Fourth of July festival and parade, and a fireworks spectacular. “After two years of...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Middle Eastern#Oasis Restaurant#Eastern Mediterranean#The Buffet#Food Drink
WKYT 27

Storms cause significant damage to Lexington Farmers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds caused some damage at the Lexington Farmers Market on Wednesday. Several tents were blown away and broken. Market organizers said the wind gusts overturned tables and left produce and products scattered, too. Some of the vendors said the winds came on fast and they weren’t expecting this much damage.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

Longtime Lexington news anchor Sam Dick joins WEKU

Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
432
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy