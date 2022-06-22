ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Man shot, vehicle stolen during altercation in Mesa, police say

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person has been taken into custody after a shooting and vehicle theft Tuesday night. Officers were initially...

www.abc15.com

ABC 15 News

Glendale PD: Man arrested after delivery driver found dead

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is facing charges after Glendale police say he killed a delivery driver. Just before 7:30 p.m. on. Saturday, June 11, Glendale police officers were called to the area of 61st Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a crash with an injured person. When...
GLENDALE, AZ
onscene.tv

Car Thieves Arrested After Pursuit | Phoenix

06.22.2022 | 12:30 AM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Police responded to reports of 3 vehicles stolen from Courtesy Chevrolet near 13th Street and Camelback Road shortly after midnight. A short time later an officer in the area noticed a pickup truck matching the description of one of the stolen vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect failed. The Phoenix Police Air Unit quickly acquired the vehicle and began tracking it from above. Ground units pulled back and followed at a safe distance, initiating a tactical surveillance operation. The suspect fled southbound towards i-10 then westbound before entering a neighboring near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. The truck was abandoned near 39th Drive and Lynnwood Street. 2 suspects fled westbound on foot, jumping through various residential properties. Ground units quickly moved in and took both suspects into custody. Officers cleared the stolen vehicle and transported back to the Courtesy Chevrolet dealership. The 2 other stolen vehicles have yet to be recovered. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Driver in stolen car hits Tolleson Police vehicle, injuring officer

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Tolleson Police officer is in the hospital after a police vehicle was hit by a driver in a stolen car on Thursday afternoon. According to police, officers found the stolen car at a Circle K at 91st Avenue and Van Buren just after 4 p.m. Officers tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect got into the car and tried to get away. The driver then rammed a police vehicle, pinning an officer in the door frame of the police vehicle, according to a statement from the department. The officer was taken to the hospital with an injured leg and ankle and is in stable condition.
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer fills up woman’s car with gas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer helped a woman who apparently ran out of gas by filing up her tank, and we think that’s something good. Viewer Heidi Newland wrote to Arizona’s Family to share the photos she took of an officer assisting the woman earlier this week. It happened at the corner of Dunlap and 19th Avenue in the south Phoenix area. The officer got a canister of gas for the stranded woman and filled up her tank.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tolleson police officer pinned by suspect in stolen vehicle

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Police Department says an officer was injured after being pinned by a suspect in a stolen vehicle near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street Thursday afternoon. Authorities say officers located the stolen vehicle at a Circle K and when officers tried to stop the...
TOLLESON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed on I-10 bridge in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed on a footbridge over Interstate 10 in central Phoenix early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. on June 23 near 11th Avenue and Moreland Street. Witnesses discovered that a man had been shot...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two shot, hospitalized in Avondale shooting

AVONDALE — Two people were shot Wednesday night in Avondale near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital. On Thursday afternoon, police announced the arrest of 47-year-old Benjamin Herrera in connection to the shooting. Herrera faces charges of aggravated assault. Officials...
AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

2 children die in street-sweeper crash at I-10, Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – Two children were killed and their mother seriously injured early Friday on a West Valley freeway when the street sweeper she was driving crashed off an overhead ramp. Westbound Interstate 10 was closed near southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Tolleson around 3:30 a.m. and reopened...
PHOENIX, AZ
reportwire.org

Arizona teens, 13 and 14, wanted to ‘murder a police officer’

Two teenage boys in Glendale, Arizona, are accused of opening fire on police officers in an unprovoked attack. Glendale authorities said Wednesday both boys, ages 13 and 14, have been booked on several felony charges including aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and attempted murder. Officers were looking into...
GLENDALE, AZ
onscene.tv

Suspect Crashes Seconds After Fleeing Traffic Stop | Phoenix

06.20.2022 | 10:45 PM | PHOENIX – A DPS trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Charger travelling Eastbound on Camelback Road from the i-17 at 10:45 PM Monday night. The Charger attempted to flee from the trooper but lost control seconds later crashing near 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The driver and 3 passengers, all Hispanic males, immediately fled from the vehicle on foot. The driver was caught after a very brief foot pursuit and taken into custody. The 3 passengers are still outstanding. A Glock handgun and 3 large bags of what is suspected to be counterfeit fentanyl pills were recovered a few feet away from the vehicle. A short time later troopers located a small backpack containing an estimated $2,000 in cash inside the vehicle.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Imari Pritchett Killed in Traffic Accident on Loop 202 [Chandler, AZ]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Vehicle Crash near McClintock Drive. The police responded to a crash on Loop 202 near McClintock Drive around 1:00 a.m. According to authorities, a single-vehicle crash happened in the area involving Pritchett. Police said that an off-duty Chandler police officer had responded to the area after...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after toddler gets gun from couch, shoots woman in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in trouble with the law after a toddler got a gun from a couch and shot a woman inside an El Mirage home on Thursday. According to court documents, 30-year-old Gilbert Ramirez-Rosas keeps his handgun in the back of the couch, which is only 4 feet tall. Police said a 2-year-old boy somehow got ahold of the gun and fired it, hitting a woman in the right leg. She was taken to the hospital and should be OK. The boy wasn’t hurt.
EL MIRAGE, AZ

