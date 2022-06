The opponent for the Ohio State basketball team in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge has been announced. You’re going to want to mark your calendars for this one. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Ohio State basketball program will be heading down to Cameron Indoor Stadium to run it back with the Duke Blue Devils a part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This is a rematch of last season’s thriller in the Schott.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO