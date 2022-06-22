ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 Second-Year QB Has "No Shot" In 2022

By Hunter Hodies
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dan Orlovsky thinks that one young quarterback doesn't have a chance heading into the 2022 season. He listed three of the top 10 NFL teams that spent the most amount of money on their supporting...

Comments / 15

Tracy Wood
3d ago

actually the Rams did buy the Super owl last year. but Fields will be a bust no matter what. said that on here from day they drafted him so high. big mistake. Ohio St qbs aren't that good. just made to look good there will 5 stars surrounding them all the time

Reply(5)
5
George
4d ago

For his sake i hope Danny boy is a better analyst then he was a qb😂

Reply(2)
9
David Dorich
4d ago

If money spent is all that matters, there's no point in actually playing games.

Reply
5
