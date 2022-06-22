ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Star Reacts To Jaylon Ferguson's Tragic Death

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with the tragic loss of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who passed away at the age of 26, the team confirmed this morning. Ferguson was a third-round pick of the...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’

Wednesday morning brought some tragic news as it was announced that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away on Tuesday night. The cause of death is currently unknown, but a police spokeswoman offered some insight into the situation. There is no suspicion of foul play. However, she does believe an overdose could be the cause. […] The post Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson’s death being investigated as ‘questionable’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Independent

Jaylon Ferguson: Baltimore Ravens linebacker dies aged 26

The Baltimore Ravens have announced the death of 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, who played as a linebacker for the National Football League (NFL) side.The Ravens said on Wednesday: “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon,” the Ravens added.Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, said his family were asking for privacy and prayers following the sudden death of the linebacker. “It’s with great sadness that we announce the...
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
Essence

NFL Player Jaylon Ferguson Dead At 26: ‘He Was A Wonderful Young Man Full Of Love And Life’

Law enforcement says there are no signs of trauma or foul play. NFL player Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26 years old, announced his team on June 22. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Baltimore Ravens said in a statement posted to social media. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Beloved former NFL star Tony Siragusa dies 'in his sleep' aged 55: Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle is the SECOND Ravens player to die this week after 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

Tony Siragusa, a longtime NFL player and fan favorite, has died aged 55. Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The cause of death has not been made public, but Siragusa reportedly died in his sleep on Monday. 'This is a really sad...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Player Dead At 26

On Wednesday morning, the Baltimore Ravens announced heartbreaking news about pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson. In a statement from the team this morning, the Ravens announced Ferguson passed away. He was just 26 years old. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," a statement from the team...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Tony Siragusa, 1967-2022

R.I.P. Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images) Former NFL defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens, Tony Siragusa, died at the age of 55. Condolences to the family of one of the more colorful people to don a uniform and hold a microphone.Tony Siragusa Todd Warshaw /AllsportTony Siragusa Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesTony Siragusa Andy Lyons/ALLSPORTTony Siragusa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)Tony Siragusa (Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP)Tony Siragusa Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports CopyrightTony Siragusa Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports11
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin On Antonio Brown: NFL World Reacts

Antonio Brown has recently gone on-record that he'd like to retire a Pittsburgh Steeler. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shot that down real quick. Appearing on "The Pivot" podcast, Tomlin was asked about the potential of AB returning to Pittsburgh. Needless to say, Brown shouldn't hold his breath. “Y’all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Roger Goodell Asked About Dave Portnoy: NFL World Reacts

During this Wednesday's hearing regarding the Washington Commanders' work culture, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. For the past few years, Portnoy has publicized his beef with Goodell. He even posted a video of himself being thrown out of the Super Bowl a few years ago.
NFL
The Spun

Ray Lewis Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a video with Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis. The two retired NFL stars were hanging out at the historic Colosseum in Rome. Lewis performed his iconic game entrance that he did before each contest during his 17-year NFL career. Edelman gave...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
549K+
Followers
65K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy