Ravens Star Reacts To Jaylon Ferguson's Tragic Death

The Baltimore Ravens have announced the death of 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, who played as a linebacker for the National Football League (NFL) side.The Ravens said on Wednesday: “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon,” the Ravens added.Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, said his family were asking for privacy and prayers following the sudden death of the linebacker. “It’s with great sadness that we announce the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO