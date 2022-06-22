Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An underlying heart condition can become fatal on the field or court in seconds. So, how do you catch potential issues before the unthinkable happens? During the last few decades, medical professionals have learned a lot about heart health and what could lead to a catastrophic incident. Life-saving technology is also more readily available now than ever before.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO