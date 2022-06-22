Noah Thompson set to perform at Eastern Ky. festival

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Noah Thompson is a Louisa, Kentucky native who made national headlines when he won Season 20 of American Idol. He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the experience and his plans for the future.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Muse is hoping to add some color and flavor to the streets of downtown Prestonsburg. Heather Owens, owner of the Star City business, recently placed some summer fun installations outside of the store. “I had some extra left over from [my son’s] half-birthday party....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Noah Thompson's becoming a household name. At just 20-years-old, the Kentucky native has climbed to success with his signature raspy voice that mixes both pop and country. The American Idol winner was in Louisville Tuesday, one of the few trips he's taken since gaining the title.
Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bath; Bell; Boyd; Boyle; Breathitt; Carter; Casey; Clark; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Garrard; Greenup; Harlan; Jackson; Jessamine; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lawrence; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Lincoln; Madison; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Washington; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BATH BELL BOYD BOYLE BREATHITT CARTER CASEY CLARK CLAY ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING FLOYD GARRARD GREENUP HARLAN JACKSON JESSAMINE JOHNSON KNOTT KNOX LAUREL LAWRENCE LEE LESLIE LETCHER LINCOLN MADISON MAGOFFIN MARTIN MCCREARY MENIFEE MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE POWELL PULASKI ROCKCASTLE ROWAN WASHINGTON WAYNE WHITLEY WOLFE
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan’s Jordan Akal is signing to play basketball at King University. “I just wanna say thank you to Coach Gillespie, for one paying for my education and really loving me,” Jordan Akal said. Akal led the Green Dragons to the All “A” Tournament semi-finals...
Sherry Leigh (Meade) Preece, 62, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Sherry was born October 24, 1959 in Louisa, KY to Donald and Rosalyn (Wallace) Meade. Sherry was preceded in death by her son Marcus Todd Booth.
Natasha N. Marcum, 37, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022. Tash was born February 23, 1985 in Ashland, KY to Edith Coffey. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Estil Bowen, Sr. Tash was a loving mother. She enjoyed drawing...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike Central Lady Hawks have a new man at the helm. PCC introduced Bobby Spears as the Lady Hawks’ new girls’ basketball coach on Friday. He replaces Denise Campbell who resigned last month after two seasons. Spears has a ton of experience in...
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The 15th Region may have found a permanent home for their baseball and softball tournaments. According to Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton, the baseball and softball fields at Stonecrest Golf Course will have their infields turfed. With the move, the city hopes to make the complex a permanent home for the 15th Region baseball and softball tournaments.
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After his freshman season with the South Laurel Cardinals, quarterback Landry Collett has announced his transfer to Leslie County. Collett’s father, Landry Sr, was a top-notch receiver for the Eagles during the Tim and Greg Couch era. Tim Couch went on to play for the...
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A full tank of gas will take you anywhere from 200 to 400 miles depending on your car or truck. That means the upper limit for a single tank of gas will get people from Chicago or Atlanta all the way to the Cumberland Valley area.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An underlying heart condition can become fatal on the field or court in seconds. So, how do you catch potential issues before the unthinkable happens? During the last few decades, medical professionals have learned a lot about heart health and what could lead to a catastrophic incident. Life-saving technology is also more readily available now than ever before.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Marshall University icon passed away on Tuesday. Dave Wellman, Marshall Class of 1975 and member of its W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications (SOJMC) Hall of Fame died following a recent illness. Wellman was 69 years old and retired from Marshall in 2018, following a Parkinson’s diagnosis, a university spokesperson said.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Day 2 of the first Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Summit has wrapped up in Perry County. The event concluded around 3:00 p.m. with the announcement that SOAR, in its original format, will be in Pikeville October 19 and 20. Friday morning, SOAR officials hosted two...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office in Pikeville. This will add a modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to customers. The office is located at 126 Trivette Drive. It is open Monday through Friday from 8...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A memorial service is set for Saturday afternoon for aviation legend Benny Mallory. Mallory, owner of the Mallory Airport in South Charleston, died this week at the age of 91. However, his legacy in the world of flight will live on in the many he trained and inspired.
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Family members say one of the victims of this week’s helicopter crash in Logan County had wanted to ride the Huey chopper for several years and finally got his chance. According to his son, Marvin Bledsoe of Chapmanville, known to many as “Bosco” was among...
