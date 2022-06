A woman killed by a car while crossing a Brooklyn street after working a late shift was on her way to catch a bus because the Lyft and Uber rides she used to take had become too expensive, a co-worker said Wednesday. Vorda Begum, 25, was crossing Flatlands Ave. near Ralph Ave. in Flatlands when she was hit by the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus just before 9:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. Medics ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO