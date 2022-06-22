ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, minor cited for getting into physical fight with another driver

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Watsontown, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old minor were cited for getting into a physical confrontation with another driver in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

State police at Milton say shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, Summer Deitrich, 19, of Montgomery, blocked the accuser’s lane of travel on River Road with her vehicle and then got out to engage in a physical fight with her. Deitrich’s passenger, a 16-year-old minor, also got out of the vehicle and participated the fight, police said.

Deitrich was cited with harassment and disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl. The minor also was cited through juvenile court.

