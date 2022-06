MANSFIELD — Starting with an honor box and mums by the side of the road in 2018, Martin’s Produce Stand has grown into a busy seasonal flower, garden and produce stand. Jeff Martin, owner of Martin’s Produce Stand, is also a full time teacher and father of two small children. Martin shared that he is able to do it all with the help of his parents, extended family, and most importantly his wife. Who, by the way, is also a full time teacher!

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO