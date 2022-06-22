ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL files to move ex-Dolphins coach Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit to arbitration

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B9i8_0gIUAdVO00

The NFL and the six teams named as defendants in former Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit have filed a motion to move the suit to private arbitration. The motion, filed Tuesday, also seeks to indefinitely suspend the litigation proceedings.

If the motion is granted, commissioner Roger Goodell would oversee the arbitration process. Flores’ attorney Douglas Wigdor previously said the league demonstrated “this unconscionable bias of the arbitrator” when the NFL said the claims in the lawsuit were without merit after it was first filed.

Flores’ lawyers are seeking to avoid arbitration and take the suit to trial, which would likely lead to the revealing of more private documents from the league and its teams. They’ve criticized the league for lacking transparency by attempting to move the lawsuit to arbitration.

In a letter to District Judge Valerie E. Caproni, Loretta Lynch, the former U.S. Attorney General and counsel for the league, claims such documents “contain proprietary and sensitive information” and other irrelevant information that would place other teams at a competitive disadvantage. The league has previously argued that the claims in the lawsuit must be moved to arbitration according to the terms of employment agreements.

Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins in January and was later hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive assistant, is accusing the league of racial discrimination in its hiring and firing practices, along with allegations that multiple teams — the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, conducted sham interviews with him for head-coaching vacancies. Flores is also accusing Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season, allegations he has denied. Flores claims his resistance to losing games alienated him from the organization and ultimately played a role in his dismissal. The league is investigating Flores’ tanking allegations.

Two Black coaches, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton, joined Flores’ lawsuit earlier in May accusing the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, respectively, of racial discrimination. Wilks, who was head coach of the Cardinals for the 2018 season and was fired after a 3-13 finish, was hired as a “bridge coach and was not given any meaningful chance to succeed.” Wilks, who is Black,” was replaced by Kliff Kingsbury, who is white and had no NFL head coaching experience.

Horton, who is also Black, claims he was given a “completely sham interview” for the Titans’ opening in January 2016. In a 2020 podcast interview, Mike Mularkey, who was hired over Horton, says Titans management informed him he was getting the job even as interviews were still being conducted.

A motion for discovery by Flores’ legal team must be filed by July 1, Caproni wrote. Flores has a deadline of July 22 to respond to the league’s motion to move the suit to arbitration.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Loretta Lynch
The Spun

Roger Goodell Asked About Dave Portnoy: NFL World Reacts

During this Wednesday's hearing regarding the Washington Commanders' work culture, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. For the past few years, Portnoy has publicized his beef with Goodell. He even posted a video of himself being thrown out of the Super Bowl a few years ago.
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Arbitration#Dolphins#American Football#District#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mike Tomlin On Antonio Brown: NFL World Reacts

Antonio Brown has recently gone on-record that he'd like to retire a Pittsburgh Steeler. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shot that down real quick. Appearing on "The Pivot" podcast, Tomlin was asked about the potential of AB returning to Pittsburgh. Needless to say, Brown shouldn't hold his breath. “Y’all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

NFL Legend Tony Siragusa Dead At 55, Jamal Lewis Mourns

NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, his former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," the ex-running back said on Wednesday. A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Heartbreaking Tony Siragusa News

Legendary NFL defensive tackle Tony "The Goose" Siragusa has passed away at 55 years old. His former Baltimore Ravens teammate Jamal Lewis confirmed the news to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," the former running back said on Wednesday. The NFL world took...
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy