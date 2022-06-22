ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MO

Why helicopters are landing in Maplewood this week

By Monica Ryan
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Maplewood Richmond Heights High School athletic fields will have helicopters landing on them along with first responders Wednesday and Friday morning. They will be doing demonstrations for kids.

The first responders and helicopters will also be near the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center.

The Maplewood Richmond Heights School Distrcit said in a Facebook post that passersby should not be alarmed.

“It’s merely a demonstration arranged by the City of Richmond Heights for kids enrolled in the Imagination Station Summer Camp,” the district said. Those in the camp will get a demonstration and talk with chopper pilots as well as learn about the work performed by police bomb squads and K-9 units.

The district also asked the public to avoid these areas during Wednesday and Friday morning.

