UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities

By TV6 News Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChocolay Township, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old runaway from Chocolay Township was found unharmed in Wisconsin. Chocolay Township Police is asking for...

MISSING: Truck in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bronco is missing from Chocolay Township off of Green Garden Rd. The truck was last seen in Skandia. If you have any information on its location, contact Chocolay Township Police at (906) 249-4040.
MISSING: 17-year-old girl from Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police at the Negaunee Post need your help looking for a runaway from Marquette Township. Peyton Greet is a 17-year-old girl. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5′9″, approximately 135 lbs. Greet walked away from her home...
‘Art for All’ show returns to Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Tents are going up and art is on display ahead of Saturday’s “Art for All” show in Iron Mountain. This is the 55th year artists have gathered to sell their work. “Our artists are from Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois. A lot of...
Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
CDC: COVID-19 levels unchanged in Northeast Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five Wisconsin counties have high levels of COVID-19 in their communities. That’s up from 4 a week ago. The counties are in central and northwestern Wisconsin: Barron, Lincoln, Marathon, Rusk and Wood. Community levels are unchanged...
Michigan Woman Arrested For Allegedly Embezzling From Vulnerable Adult

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult. Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is alleged to have embezzled between $50,000 and $100,000. The Michigan State Police was contacted in February by a relative of the victim asking them to investigate an alleged embezzlement. Haynie-Ulrech, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from the vulnerable adult she had guardianship of, MSP said, adding she had been appointed guardian...
UPDATE: Missing Chocolay Twp girl found in Wisconsin

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: Dalia Taylor has been located and is in the custody of Wisconsin authorities, according to Chocolay Township Police. Taylor was found unharmed along with the vehicle she used when she departed last night. PREVIOUS: Chocolay Township Police is requesting assistance in locating a...
Two Wisconsin Cities That Simply Reek, Bad.

North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
Wisconsin man accused of using pizza cutter to steal hundreds from Walmart

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after he was caught scanning a 68-cent pizza cutter multiple times instead of hundreds of dollars worth of items. In a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 42-year-old Adrian Gonzalez is facing three charges that...
Northern Michigan Priest to Remain on Administrative Leave Following Investigation by Diocese of Gaylord

A northern Michigan priest will remain on administrative leave following an investigation by the Diocese of Gaylord. The Michigan Attorney General’s office began investigating Father Bryan Medlin in late 2021 after the Diocese of Gaylord reported that Medlin had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to high school students. Father Medlin was placed on leave during the civil investigation and an internal canonical investigation by the diocese. The Attorney General’s office chose not to charge Medlin, saying his actions do not meet the threshold of criminal conduct.
Marquette-Alger County organization certifies group for car seat safety

MARQUETTE & ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, 22 people were certified as child passenger seat technicians following a four-day car protection safety course hosted by the Marquette-Alger County Car Seat Committee. The training ended with a car seat check event held at the Marquette Township Fire Station. Now...
Michigan agrees to destroy more than 3 million blood spots taken from babies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It’s all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases. That practice isn’t being challenged.
Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
Candidate Spotlight: Dave Prestin for 108th District Seat

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – As the 108th District Seat in Michigan’s House of Representatives is set to open this year due to term limits on incumbent Beau LaFave, five candidates have entered the race for the office. Dave Prestin is one of four candidates running for the Republican nomination to be decided in Michigan’s August 2 primary election.
Borrowed trailer hitch leads police to stolen camper, generator in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after a stolen camper and generator were found in northern Michigan. Last month, a man contacted Michigan State Police after his camper was stolen from a property on Woodstream Trail in Hanover Township. The man told police the used camper was missing a few days after he bought it.

