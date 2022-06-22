ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT

Public Hearing-Colchester Private Development Review Board

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on July 13, 2022 at 7:00pm to hear the following...

sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0329-23 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On May 27, 2022, Black Bay Ventures XIV, LLC, 253 Fairway Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0329-23 for a project generally described as construction of a 54,600 sf warehouse facility (Phase I) for Autumn Harp, Inc., on an existing 9.22 acre undeveloped parcel. The project includes a 0.78-acre boundary line adjustment with 19 Thompson Drive. The project is located at 35 Thompson Drive in the Saxon Hill Industrial Park in Essex, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on June 13, 2022.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Proposed Rutland business comes to a halt after community backlash

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Plans for a new gunsmith business in Rutland are on hold, as the owner removed his zoning request, following community outcry. For months, Eric Fletcher was making headway to open a gunsmith business. When he applied to rezone his home, which is located adjacent to Northeast Primary School, he was flooded with a negative community response.
RUTLAND, VT
sevendaysvt

Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services

Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth request construction management firms to submit proposals for the new construction of 38 units of multi-family housing and commercial space in Burlington, Vermont. Construction Managers must have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of +$14 MM. For more information or to obtain a response form, contact Amy at Evernorth, 802-434-7245 or adohner@evernorthus.org. Proposals are due by 2:00 pm on July 6, 2022. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned, and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
BURLINGTON, VT
Chittenden County, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
City
Colchester, VT
County
Chittenden County, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Council Grapples With Whitaker Fallout

The Montpelier City Council continues to deal with the repercussions of the arrest and forcible removal of local government critic Steve Whitaker from a council meeting on June 8. Whitaker’s arrest came after several verbal warnings from Mayor Anne Watson when Whitaker spoke beyond the time limit during the public-comment...
MONTPELIER, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Montpelier Has Stopped Taking Landfill Leachate

Montpelier may lose about half a million dollars in income because it has stopped accepting landfill leachate at its wastewater treatment facility, city staff said at a recent city council meeting. The move happened because elevated levels of E.coli were found in treated water after processing leachate from Vermont’s only lined landfill, in Coventry.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

New Burlington High School plans changed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is significantly scaling back plans for a new high school by moving some tech programs to the airport. That will cut down the school’s footprint by 20,000 square feet and cut $20 million from the price tag. Programs such as aviation...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington homeless pod project gets one step closer to approval

In the midst of a statewide labor shortage, seven tradesmen became certified in sheet metal, pipe fitting, and HVAC services as part of a new public/private-sector apprenticeship program. Gary has the latest forecast. High Court ruling sets up clash in Vermont education funding. Updated: 5 hours ago. A U.S. Supreme...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

City Of Burlington In The Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation To Chapter 2, Administration— Article I, In General— Section 2-9, Implementation Of Ranked Choice Voting In City Council Elections

Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 06/06/22. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Chapter 2, Administration, Article I, In General, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by adding a Section 9 to read as follows:
BURLINGTON, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Santa Clara tables vote on marina plans

Marina projects stir controversy around both Lower Saranac and Upper Saranac. Proposed expansions to a pair of marinas have stirred up resistance on both Upper Saranac and Lower Saranac lakes, raising questions around the state’s responsibility to study boat traffic on Adirondack lakes. The first project, an Adirondack Park...
News Break
Politics
sevendaysvt

Notice of Hearing to Shelby Simpson

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NOs. 86/87-3-19 Cnjv. TO: Shelby Simpson, mother of M.M. and E.M., you are hereby notified that the Attorney for the Juveniles has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to M.M. and E.M. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to M.M. and E.M. will be held on July 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802-651-1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all of your parental rights to M.M. and E.M. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Vermont governor discusses workforce development during tour of Swanton manufacturer

Vermont Governor Phil Scott was at a manufacturing facility in Swanton Tuesday to promote bills he signed recently to enhance workforce development initiatives across the state. S.11, also known as Act 183, provides state investments in workforce development initiatives. Scott says most employers find their biggest challenge currently is finding...
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (6/22/22)

Seven Days article "Raising Homes" featuring our town, Westford [June 15]. Many of us in town feel that the construction of a municipal wastewater system will negatively impact the lovely rural town we have now. In fact, a municipal wastewater system coupled with the current zoning in the town center will completely change our town's character.
BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Brownington is ready for action

BROWNINGTON — Residents of Brownington formed task forces to take action on the priorities they chose at the third and final meeting of the community visit process on June 16. The three-meeting visit process was designed and managed by the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD) along with a group of volunteers from Brownington. The meeting started with a pizza dinner and there was an air of accomplishment and camaraderie in the town participants.
BROWNINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

