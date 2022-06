Life on the run is hard. You’ve got CIA goons on your tail, and you’ve killed several of them already. Your oldest friend in the business is hiring assassins to take you out. On the upside, you meet and almost immediately begin a romantic relationship with Amy Brenneman. As a wise man once said, strikes and gutters, ups and downs! As was the case with the show’s first installment, this episode of The Old Man keeps the plot to a minimum, preferring a more vibe-based approach. For Dan Chase, whose real (?) name we learn is Johnny, this entails setting up...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO