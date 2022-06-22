Central Falls police to open new substation Wednesday

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth Police are investigating after a delivery driver said he was robbed by several men Saturday night. Dartmouth police said at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Walsh Street to meet with the delivery driver who reported the robbery. He told police while he was making a delivery, several masked men approached him and demanded he gave them all his money. Out of fear he would be harmed, the driver said he immediately ran away and left his vehicle and belongings behind.
