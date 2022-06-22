ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Central Falls police to open new substation Wednesday

By Sam LaFrance
ABC6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The Central Falls Police Department is...

www.abc6.com

ABC6.com

1 Providence officer, 2 others arrested for assault at Roe v. Wade protest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people, including one police officer, were arrested for assault during Friday’s protest in Providence. The protest was in response to the overturn of the Roe v. Wade ruling. Police said, following the peaceful protests, Rhode Island State Police and the Providence Police Department...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Central Falls, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Central Falls, RI
State
Washington State
ABC6.com

Multiple units report to house fire in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Foxborough Professional Firefighters Local 2252 helped Mansfield firefighters put out a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire happened in Mansfield on Eddy Street. According to Foxboro’s Instagram page, the fire began at the third floor attic. To put it out, they made an...
MANSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Second East Providence park vandalized within a week

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said that a second park in the city was vandalized Thursday. The park had graffiti sprayed on its signs as well at the slide. “So very disappointing to seeing this kind of disrespect for community property, DaSilva said. “Yes...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health advise no contact to lake in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Coventry Police Department said the Rhode Island Department of Health advised residents to avoid contact with a lake in Coventry on Thursday. Tiogue Lake has reports of high levels of bacteria. The Coventry Parks and Recreational team made a post on their Facebook advising...
ABC6.com

Police: Delivery driver robbed by masked men in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth Police are investigating after a delivery driver said he was robbed by several men Saturday night. Dartmouth police said at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Walsh Street to meet with the delivery driver who reported the robbery. He told police while he was making a delivery, several masked men approached him and demanded he gave them all his money. Out of fear he would be harmed, the driver said he immediately ran away and left his vehicle and belongings behind.
DARTMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police receive LEAD van for harm-reduction response to low-level offenses

“The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has contributed towards the purchase of a new vehicle for the New Bedford police department. On June 21st, a new 2022 Kia Carnival passenger van was put on the road. This van will primarily be used by the department’s LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion) team and outreach workers. LEAD is a program launched in May 2018 which focuses on a harm-reduction response to lower-level offenses such as simple drug possession. The intent is to reduce the number of individuals being sent to court or incarcerated and divert them to treatment instead.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

6/10 connector closes for the weekend in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The 6/10 connector in Providence will be shutting down for the weekend. The Department of Transportation said that the roadway will close down starting at 7 p.m. and will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will be working on Route 10 north just past...
PROVIDENCE, RI

