Today we get to know a Syracuse Orange defender who stands out during warm-ups. 2021 stats: Played in one game (Albany) and made one tackle. 2022 projections: The defensive line is no longer loaded with veteran players, so players like Geer have the opportunity to get on the field for significant snaps this Fall. When I was watching the defense warm up before the spring game it was obvious that Geer’s size makes him stand out. Can he translate that to on-field performance this season?

