‘X-Factor’ Star Tom Mann “Broken” After Fiancé, Danielle Hampson, Died on Wedding Day at Age 34

By Akanke Jackson
 4 days ago
Photo: Instagram

X-Factor star Tom Mann announced that his fiancé, Danielle Hampson, died on Saturday (June 18), in an Instagram post Monday (June 20). Danielle Hampson was a dancer and PR executive who worked with groups such as Take That and Little Mix. She was pronounced dead on the couple’s wedding day. No cause of death has been revealed, according to the BBC.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.” Mann wrote on his Instagram page. “On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Hampson was 34. Mann, now a widowed father, says he will take care of 8-month-old son, Bowie, and continued on Instagram, saying, “I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

Mann appeared on X-Factor as part of the boy band Stereo Kicks. His bandmates rushed to the comments section of his post to offer their condolences.

“Sending all my love brother so sorry,” wrote singer Barclay Beales, while Charlie Jones added, “Devastated reading this Tom. Seeing all my love to you and Bowie.”

Mann and Hampson, a PR executive, were forced to postpone their August 2020 wedding on two separate occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

