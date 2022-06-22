ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Loot’ Review: A Hilarious Workplace Sitcom Where Maya Rudolph & Joel Kim Booster Shine

By theplaylist
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Comedy shows have gotten a little dark of late, with bleak scenarios or introspective sad-com direction replacing belly laughs. Even Apple TV+’s crowning jewel “Ted Lasso” leaned toward heavier material in its second season. Of course, many sitcoms still serve plenty of jokes, and “Loot” falls into the latter camp. Combining...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Adam Sandler Says Philip Seymour Hoffman Turned Down Role As The Villain In ‘Billy Madison’

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over eight years since Philip Seymour Hoffman died. And the actor is dearly missed, both for his comedic chops and the intensity he brought to his roles. Some would even go as far as to say that Hoffman’s intensity was “hardcore,” as Adam Sandler described his performance in “Punch Drunk Love” when he was a guest on Dana Carvey and David Spade‘s podcast “Fly On The Wall“ for a live show.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

A Remastered Verison Of James Cameron’s ‘Titanic’ To Get Theatrical Release On Valentine’s Day 2023

Since “Avatar” is the top movie of all time at the worldwide box office, it’s safe to say that 20th Century Studios expects “Avatar: The Way Of Water” to make a lot of money when it releases this December. And for good measure, “Avatar” gets a remastered theatrical rerelease on September 23. And why not? It’s been thirteen years since the first film became a global phenomenon, so the general populace needs a reminder about it. Plus, more box office revenue: that’s what Hollywood really cares about.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Game Of Thrones’ Creator George R.R. Martin Confirms Kit Harington’s Jon Snow Sequel Series & Its Title: ‘Snow’

Well, it’s official: there’s a new “Game Of Thrones” series in development over at HBO centered around Jon Snow, and Kit Harington has direct involvement in it. And while it remains to be seen if the show will get the green light for a pilot, a series order, and so forth, series creator George R.R. Martin has some more details about the project, including its title.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Joel Kim Booster
Person
Alan Yang
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Nat Faxon
Person
Ron Funches
theplaylist.net

‘Star Wars’ Actor Opens Up About His Surprise Return In ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

After its final episode last night, the long-anticipated Disney+ limited series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” comes to a close. But not without a nice little surprise (spoiler alert for those who haven’t watched yet!). As if Ewan McGregor‘s return as Kenobi wasn’t enough, Liam Neeson showed up in force ghost form in the show’s final moments as Obi-Wan’s master, Qui-Gon Jinn. It’s Neeson’s first appearance in a “Star Wars” vehicle since 1999’s “The Phantom Menace,” where Darth Maul killed Jinn in front of Obi-Wan.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Joins Upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel

Just weeks after “The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes” added Rachel Zegler to its cast list, another Hollywood up-and-comer joins the cast, too. And this time, it’s Hunter Schafer, one of the stars of Sam Levison‘s hit HBO teen drama, “Euphoria.”. Variety...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Contest: Win a Copy of Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

Michael Bay‘s bombastic, high-energy, melodramatic films tend to produce polarizing responses to his work. Yet, no matter what camp you’re in, there is one thing you can’t deny: Bay knows how to make a thrilling movie and craft action like no other. His most recent film, “Ambulance,” which was released in theatres in April of this year, checks all those boxes, features a terrific cast, and is finally available for purchase on streaming platforms and DVD.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Westworld’ Review: Season 4 Tries to Find Its Way Home In Inconsistent But Improved New Chapter

The third season of HBO’s “Westworld” was a dour death march as the show’s over-reliance on convoluted twists and turns led it to a place in which it barely resembled the clever sci-fi thriller it was in the first two seasons. Breaking the characters of this world out of the park that gave it a name allowed creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy a chance to tell any number of stories, and they arguably lost their way in this vision of the future, diving so deep into its philosophies and technology that they forgot to entertain.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Sitcoms
theplaylist.net

Michael Rooker Reunites With Director John McNaughton After Four Decades For New Serial Killer Pic ‘Road Rage’

Director John McNaughton made his name in Hollywood with subversive thrillers like 1998’s “Wild Things” and the 1986 seminal serial killer pic “Henry: Portrait of A Serial Killer.” The latter film gave “The Walking Dead” actor Michael Rooker one of his big breakout lead roles. Now, the two are set to work together once again.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Green Hornet & Kato’: Leigh Whannell In Talks To Direct New Movie At Universal

The superhero genre couldn’t be more popular. Marvel and DC films dominate the box office, and the latter has become a juggernaut of intertwined franchises to surpass the dominance of things like “Star Wars.” With that in mind, other studios that don’t have that sort of deep bench of comic book heroes have been adapting obscure or long-forgotten heroes in an attempt to strike gold. Universal Pictures, known for their “Jurassic World” and “Fast & Furious” franchises, is now attempting to bring the iconic radio/serial era superhero “The Green Hornet” back to the big screen with a new film.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Says Taylor Sheridan’s Story Turning Into A Series Was A Surprise “Revelation”

When Kevin Costner first got pitched the dramatic Montana-set Western “Yellowstone” by Academy Award-nominated writer and director/creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan (“Sicario,” “Wind River”) he was all in, though he may not have been entirely sure what he was signing up for. “He said something that I’ve been doing my whole career,” Costner recalled during this week’s press day to celebrate Paramount+’s very recent launch in the U.K. (June 22), alluding to some of his lengthier films like “The Postman.” “He goes, ‘Look, I want to make one long movie,’ [and] I thought perfect, I like long movies.” However, there was a twist to it all. Costner didn’t know the project would ultimately become a story told on TV. “I didn’t know it was going to become a series, that was a little bit of a revelation,” he admitted.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Writer Talks About The Wasp’s Role In An Early Draft

After its successful theatrical run, where it grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, “Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness” is now streaming on Disney+ (read our review here). And every Marvel movie’s time has an afterlife after its time in theaters where deleted scenes and scrapped ideas from them make their way to the fans. Sam Raimi‘s latest film is no different in this regard, with an alternate version of Raimi regular Bruce Campbell‘s post-credits scene and other deleted scenes.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘1883’: Faith Hill & Tim McGraw On The ‘Yellowstone’ Legacy, Taylor Sheridan’s Writing & More

This week, Paramount+ launched in the UK with a broad content slate of more than 8,000 hours of content. The crown jewels in Paramount’s wares are writer/director/creator/showrunner Taylor Sheridan’s (“Sicario,” “Wind River”) “Yellowstone” series and its spin-off “1883,” both of which come from 101 Studios. A modern Western family dynasty drama, “Yellowstone” is set in current times and features actors like Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly as members of the Dutton family, protecting their ranch from the various forces trying to landgrab from them. As the series has shown, after four seasons and an upcoming fifth season in the fall (November 13, to be exact), patriarch John Dutton (Costner) made a promise to his grandfather to never sell the land, hold onto it, protect it, keep it in the family, regardless of whether it’s the right thing to do. It’s a promise he never intends to break as long as he is breathing.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Apples’: Director Christos Nikou On The ‘Melancholic Smile’ Of His Movie While Teasing ‘Fingernails’ With Jessie Buckley & Producer Cate Blanchett [Interview]

When it premiered at the Venice Film Festival all the way back in 2020, Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou had the unlikeliest movie of the moment with his debut feature “Apples.” The film, produced long before COVID-19 upended the world, dealt with a fictional pandemic in which a mysterious illness causes amnesia. There’s droll comedy and poignant drama alike as protagonist Aris (Aris Servetalis) begins a guided program to recover what he’s lost: his memory.
MOVIES
Page Six

Kourtney Kardashian battles COVID-19 for second time, describes symptoms

Kourtney Kardashian “starved her fever” while battling COVID-19 for the second time. The reality star, 43, contracted the virus again last week but has since made a “full recovery,” according to a post on her lifestyle blog, Poosh. “She wanted to share the most helpful things she has learned this time around. From the thermometer she is ‘obsessed’ with to being vocal when feeling scared,” the post began, before highlighting “Kourt’s COVID tips.” Kardashian’s top tips ranged from taking vitamins to staying hydrated. “I like to starve my fever like my grandma always taught me,” she explained. She also urged readers not to “be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Originally Opened With A Gruesome Death For Baron Mordo At The Hands Of Wanda

As “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness,” nears the billion-dollar mark at the global box office, the latest sequel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe further cements director Sam Raimi’s god-tier status in the superhero genre following the original “Spider-Man” trilogy. It also continues the concept of Marvel’s latest obsession with the Multiverse, following its appearance in “Loki”, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Joseph Kosinski’s ‘Black Hole’ Remake At Disney Got Squashed Due To ‘Interstellar,’ But May Revive It One Day

Director Joseph Kosinski first made big waves when he helped Disney with a slick, soft reboot of their beloved film “Tron” with “Tron: Legacy.” Though the film didn’t really perform well at the box office, it’s become something of a cult classic. Also, it easily features one of the better modern film scores from the former Parisian electro-pop duo Daft Punk. A third film that Kosinski was involved with was planned, but sadly the studio unplugged it, and the filmmaker moved on to other things. Thankfully, Kosinski has since found his stride with “Top Gun: Maverick” as the legacy sequel inches towards making a billion dollars at the global box office and has been driving critics/audiences wild for weeks.
MOVIES
Variety

Lightdox Picks Up Luke McManus’ Musical Ode to Dublin ‘North Circular’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Lightdox has picked up Luke McManus’ musical ode to contemporary Dublin, “North Circular,” which will have its international premiere at Sheffield DocFest. In this melodic black and white postcard, the audience travels along Dublin’s North Circular Road and meets some of the area’s enigmatic inhabitants. Personal testimonies touching on subjects from colonialism, mental health and addiction to women’s empowerment and gentrification are embodied in folk songs. Atmospherically conveying Ireland’s turbulent past and present, the filmmaker has composed a heartfelt love letter to Dublin. The film includes musical performances from artists local to the North Circular,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy