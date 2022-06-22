The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. The Cartier Tank has been around for more than a century, during which time it’s taken on nearly every material, color, and shape imaginable. The phrase aging like fine wine no longer does it justice—even the finest wines would be musty after this long. And yet the Cartier Tank continues to prove its endurance and elasticity. Color, or the absence of it, has been the key to the Tank’s recent reinvention. Over the past two years, Cartier has painted the dial of the Tank in forest green, burgundy, navy blue, and even a stark black. Still, the best of the bunch might be the Tank Louis Cartier Dwyane Wade wore to the Time100 gala this week. The combination of gold and deep red was an instant winner—not totally unlike Wade himself.

APPAREL ・ 15 DAYS AGO