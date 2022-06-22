Steelers add veteran DL Ogunjobi with 1-year contract

Steelers Bengals Football Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) plays during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran defensive end Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal.

The signing shores up a position of need following Stephon Tuitt’s retirement earlier this month.

The 28-year-old Ogunjobi spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

A tentative three-year agreement to play for the Chicago Bears was nullified when Ogunjobi failed a physical. He was recovering from foot surgery at the time of the signing.

Ogunjobi played well last season for the Bengals, recording a career-high seven sacks.

His arrival gives the Steelers another veteran to help shore up a run defense that finished dead last in the league in 2022.

