Steelers add veteran DL Ogunjobi with 1-year contract
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran defensive end Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal.
The signing shores up a position of need following Stephon Tuitt’s retirement earlier this month.
The 28-year-old Ogunjobi spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
A tentative three-year agreement to play for the Chicago Bears was nullified when Ogunjobi failed a physical. He was recovering from foot surgery at the time of the signing.
Ogunjobi played well last season for the Bengals, recording a career-high seven sacks.
His arrival gives the Steelers another veteran to help shore up a run defense that finished dead last in the league in 2022.
