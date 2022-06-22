ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis area bus driver jobs pay $25 an hour

By Joe Millitzer
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Central School Bus Company has immediate openings for school bus drivers in the St. Louis market. It pays $25 an hour, with five hours per day guaranteed, a flexible schedule, child ride-along privileges, paid holidays, and you are off during the summer.

If you have never driven a school bus, no worries because Missouri Central pays for your training.

Apply today by calling 314-762-0318 or visit Driveayellowbus.com.

