St. Louis area bus driver jobs pay $25 an hour
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Central School Bus Company has immediate openings for school bus drivers in the St. Louis market. It pays $25 an hour, with five hours per day guaranteed, a flexible schedule, child ride-along privileges, paid holidays, and you are off during the summer.
If you have never driven a school bus, no worries because Missouri Central pays for your training.
Apply today by calling 314-762-0318 or visit Driveayellowbus.com.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0